Effective: 2023-01-09 05:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of dense fog continued this morning will and will slowly lift late this morning into early afternoon. The visibility will be a half mile or less in spots. Temperatures were below freezing and some icy stretches on area roads will result as well. If you`re driving this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time. Expect some slick roads as well, especially bridges and overpasses.

