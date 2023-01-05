ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Club 93.7

Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
FLINT, MI
Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
FLINT, MI
Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?

Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
LAPEER, MI
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
LAPEER, MI
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon

There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
DAVISON, MI
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
Sponge To Perform At Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023

For the first time ever, Detroit's own Sponge will be performing at Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023. Year after year Swartz Creek Hometown Days continues to bring in awesome entertainment and additional bands will be announced as the event gets closer. What we do know for sure is Sponge will...
FLINT, MI
Lansing Police Officer’s Dashcam Captures Drunk Driver’s Car Flying Through the Air

A drunk driver was arrested after Lansing police officers caught him literally flying before crashing. The whole thing was captured on video by an officer's dashboard camera. In the :14 second video below, you'll see the vehicle being driven by the suspected drunk driver become airborne as it flies out from the left side of the screen. The vehicle then comes to an abrupt stop, landing essentially right in front of the police car.
LANSING, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

