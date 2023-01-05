ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

wglc.net

Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County

CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
WILL COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading U.S. Marshals on high-speed pursuit in Lake, McHenry counties

A kidnapping suspect was arrested after he allegedly led U.S. Marshals on a high-speed pursuit from Lake County into McHenry County Thursday morning, authorities said. The Kenosha County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on December 22 to the 38300 block of 87th Street near Powers Lake for a call of an unknown problem.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
regionnewssource.org

Domestic Incident Leads To Pursuit Ending On Calumet Exit

On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker which is just east of the state line, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. As Trooper Jace Haddon...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man charged with DUI after crash

Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
OSWEGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine female shot, boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man charged in fatal crash with school bus

An Elgin man is facing charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving in connection to a crash with a Burlington Central School District school bus in October. Kane County prosecutors allege that 18-year-old Tyler Schmidt was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit the rear of...
ELGIN, IL
wlip.com

Kidnapping; Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Twin Lakes man is in custody after a high speed chase Thursday morning. Justin Bollinger was wanted by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies for a December 22nd incident in which he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s residence and abducted her. She was able to escape...
TWIN LAKES, WI
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

