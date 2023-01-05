Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
okcfox.com
Green Country Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department is mourning one of its own after responding to a medical emergency in Sand Springs Thursday night. GCVFD firefighters responded to the home of volunteer firefighter Lynn Hopper around 10 p.m. Firefighters said Hopper passed away around 11:40 p.m.
okcfox.com
KATT Radio hosts 38th annual blood drive for Oklahoma Blood Institute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — KATT Radio hosted their 2023 blood drive on Saturday at eleven locations across Oklahoma. In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). Over 38 years, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have donated blood and saved more than 250,000 lives.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt applauds state troopers for training to enhance school safety in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol completed his Mission S.O.S initiative to improve school security. All state troopers have now been trained in a DPS-approved and CLEET-certified Law Enforcement Active Shooter Response System (LASER). “I am proud of all...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt 5th Oklahoma governor to serve 2 consecutive terms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Inauguration festivities kicked off last night for Governor Kevin Stitt. Despite being a state for more than 100 years, Kevin Stitt is only the fifth governor in Oklahoma history to be re-elected to a second term. "Early in our history it would always be a...
KOKI FOX 23
Spurrier heading to Tulsa, TU names new assistant football coaches
TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Hurricane has a new offensive coordinator, but it’s not official just yet. A source close to University of Tulsa football team told FOX23 Sports Director Nathan Thompson Friday that Steve Spurrier Jr. is taking on the role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
okcfox.com
Cuba Gooding Jr. visits Muskogee for special Tuskegee Airmen screening
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL)- — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. made a stop in Muskogee Saturday for a screening of his 1995 film "The Tuskegee Airmen." "We thought it was kind of a neat idea to show the movie because it is a really important movie," said organizer Oscar Ray. Muskogee's...
okcfox.com
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Republican files bill ending corporal punishment for students with disabilities
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is one of nineteen states in the nation that allows corporal punishment in schools. One state lawmaker is hoping to change the conversation, introducing a bill to prohibit using that type of punishment on students with disabilities. Rep. John Talley, (R)-Stillwater, believes that how...
okcfox.com
Road rage incident leads to assault, battery arrest, Pryor Creek police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pryor Creek Police Department says a road rage incident led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man for assault and battery. On Dec. 29, 2022, just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles that resulted in one driver allegedly being assaulted.
okcfox.com
Woman suspected in deaths of her 2 children, husband's ex-wife claims she has alibis
BOISE, Idaho (TND/KBOI) — The woman in Idaho awaiting trial for the murders of her two children claimed in court documents she has alibis. KBOI reports those records – in a case that made national headlines – were released on Jan. 5. Lori Vallow Daybell claimed she...
okcfox.com
Wagoner County deputies rescue calf stranded on frozen-over pond
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Christmas Day, Wagoner County Deputies saved a calf that got stranded on a pond. Around 12:30 p.m. on Christmas, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of E. 260 Rd. and E. 731 Rd. in Wagoner for a calf that was stranded in the middle of a frozen pond.
