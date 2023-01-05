ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Green Country Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department is mourning one of its own after responding to a medical emergency in Sand Springs Thursday night. GCVFD firefighters responded to the home of volunteer firefighter Lynn Hopper around 10 p.m. Firefighters said Hopper passed away around 11:40 p.m.
KATT Radio hosts 38th annual blood drive for Oklahoma Blood Institute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — KATT Radio hosted their 2023 blood drive on Saturday at eleven locations across Oklahoma. In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). Over 38 years, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have donated blood and saved more than 250,000 lives.
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
Spurrier heading to Tulsa, TU names new assistant football coaches

TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Hurricane has a new offensive coordinator, but it’s not official just yet. A source close to University of Tulsa football team told FOX23 Sports Director Nathan Thompson Friday that Steve Spurrier Jr. is taking on the role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Road rage incident leads to assault, battery arrest, Pryor Creek police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pryor Creek Police Department says a road rage incident led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man for assault and battery. On Dec. 29, 2022, just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles that resulted in one driver allegedly being assaulted.
Wagoner County deputies rescue calf stranded on frozen-over pond

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Christmas Day, Wagoner County Deputies saved a calf that got stranded on a pond. Around 12:30 p.m. on Christmas, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of E. 260 Rd. and E. 731 Rd. in Wagoner for a calf that was stranded in the middle of a frozen pond.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

