Savannah basketball teams sent a message to the state of Georgia last year as all four boys teams from Region 3-3A reached the quarterfinals in the state playoffs. Beach caught the attention of basketball fans as the Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed coming out of the region, went on the road to win three straight games en route to a berth in the Final Four, where they lost to eventual state champion Cross Creek -- a winner...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO