Holland, MI

Holland Police Log January 9-10, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Auto Club Launches “Move Over for Me” Roadside Awareness Campaign

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 10, 2023) – Awareness of disabled vehicles along the roadside is the focal point of a new traffic safety campaign by the Automobile Association of America. The “Move Over for Me” effort is being branded as a “New Year’s Resolution for 2023” by the Auto...
MSU on the road, WMU at home in men’s college basketball tonight

MADISON, WI (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action, Michigan State University is on the road tonight to face 18th-ranked Wisconsin. Elsewhere, Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan, while CMU is at Northern Illinois. Michigan visits Iowa Thursday, while Detroit Mercy hosts Youngstown State. There’s a new number...
Allegan Co. Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder/Suicide

LEE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 7, 2023) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are initially calling a homicide/suicide on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street...
UPDATE: 82-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After North Side Barricaded Situation

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 9, 2023) – After about a five-hour standoff on Monday, an armed barricaded man situation at a strip mall on Holland’s North Side ended peacefully with no injuries and an arrest of an 82-year-old man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake...
