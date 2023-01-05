Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Bay News 9
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy. No explosions were heard in...
Brazil authorities arrest pro-Bolsonaro rioters after government buildings trashed
So far, 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police said on Twitter.
Bay News 9
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $3.75 billion in military weapons and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank, the White House announced Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armored...
Analysis-Bankman-Fried fraud charges sidestep debate over how U.S. law sees crypto
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried may find it hard to argue the fraud charges against him should be tossed because of uncertainty as to how U.S. law treats cryptocurrency, as other high-profile defendants in criminal cases involving digital assets have done.
Bay News 9
Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated...
More than 50 Cuban migrants made landfall in the Keys on Sunday
MIAMI - More help is on the way to the Florida Keys which has seen an influx of Haitian and Cuban migrants. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the state's National Guard and directing law enforcement and other state agencies to provide resources to support local governments responding to the influx of migrants. On Sunday, Border Patrol agents and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to two migrant landings, one in Key Largo, and the other in Marathon. Fifty-three Cuban migrants were picked up, four were taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration....
Bay News 9
Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish female activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center...
Bay News 9
Capital Region man battling effects of long COVID on how he is managing the condition
Though the ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have cooled down quite a bit since its initial outbreak nearly three years ago now, cases are still on the rise. These numbers growing along with the flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, in what some public health officials are calling a "tridemic.” However, U.S. health officials are now warning of a new class of omicron sub-variants.
Bay News 9
South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last...
United Arab Emirates says it will teach about the Holocaust in its schools
The United Arab Emirates says it will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country.
Comments / 0