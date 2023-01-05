ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy. No explosions were heard in...
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $3.75 billion in military weapons and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank, the White House announced Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armored...
Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated...
More than 50 Cuban migrants made landfall in the Keys on Sunday

MIAMI - More help is on the way to the Florida Keys which has seen an influx of Haitian and Cuban migrants. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the state's National Guard and directing law enforcement and other state agencies to provide resources to support local governments responding to the influx of migrants. On Sunday, Border Patrol agents and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to two migrant landings, one in Key Largo, and the other in Marathon. Fifty-three Cuban migrants were picked up, four were taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration....
Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish female activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center...
Capital Region man battling effects of long COVID on how he is managing the condition

Though the ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have cooled down quite a bit since its initial outbreak nearly three years ago now, cases are still on the rise. These numbers growing along with the flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, in what some public health officials are calling a "tridemic.” However, U.S. health officials are now warning of a new class of omicron sub-variants.
South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last...

