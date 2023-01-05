It has been a rough stretch for St. Louis defensemen lately with Torey Krug and Nick Leddy both being injured recently. Those two join Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich (both haven’t played this season) on injured reserve. Last night, another defender went down in veteran Robert Bortuzzo who sustained a lower-body injury. Speaking to reporters today, Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters including Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic (Twitter link) that the veteran is currently listed as day-to-day although he’s still being evaluated. Bortuzzo has played in 30 games this season on the third pairing and now their defensive depth will be tested a little more for the time being.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO