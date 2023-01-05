Read full article on original website
Minnesota Wild recall Zane McIntyre on emergency basis
Yesterday, we covered how Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson was dealing with an unspecified illness. The Athletic’s Michael Russo reported yesterday that there was “no recall anticipated” despite Gustavsson’s status, but now it seems the team has changed course. Today the Wild announced that goalie Zane...
Kings assign Brandt Clarke To OHL; place Trevor Moore on IR
Per reports this afternoon from John Hoven at Mayor’s Manor and Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, the Los Angeles Kings will loan top defense prospect Brandt Clarke back to the OHL’s Barrie Colts. The Kings have made the move official, announcing Clarke’s loan to the OHL Friday afternoon. In...
Marc-Andre Fleury away from Wild for personal reasons
The Minnesota Wild are certainly thankful Filip Gustavsson is feeling healthy enough to play once again, as they’ll be down a separate netminder. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be away from the team at least for one game due to personal reasons. Zane McIntyre, who was recalled due to Gustavsson’s illness, is still with the team to backup Gustavsson.
Kraken reassign fourth overall pick to OHL
Fresh off of leading Team Canada to victory at the World Junior Championships, Shane Wright’s status for the rest of the season has been made clear. The Seattle Kraken reassigned the forward to his junior team, the Kingston Frontenacs, meaning he will spend the rest of the season chasing the Memorial Cup. That chase may not take place in Kingston, though, as NorthStar Bets’ Chris Johnston tweets that the expectation is that Wright will be traded to another OHL team.
Capitals' Tom Wilson to make season debut Sunday
The good news for Washington keeps on coming. After revealing earlier that center Nicklas Backstrom will make his season debut on Sunday against Columbus, the Capitals have now announced that winger Tom Wilson will also suit up for the first time in 2022-23 against the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old underwent...
Free-agent stock watch: Left-handed defensemen
With the new year upon us, the NHL season is in full swing. Teams are jockeying for playoff position, and many players with expiring contracts across the NHL are playing games that could ultimately determine what type of payday they might receive in the summer. In a multi-part series, we’ll...
Report: Flames not giving up idea of Oliver Kylington returning
While the Flames have been without defenseman Oliver Kylington all season so far due to a personal matter, GM Brad Treliving told Sportsnet’s Eric Francis that they’re not giving up on the idea that he will be back at some point in the second half. Kylington had a...
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo considered day-to-day with lower-body injury
It has been a rough stretch for St. Louis defensemen lately with Torey Krug and Nick Leddy both being injured recently. Those two join Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich (both haven’t played this season) on injured reserve. Last night, another defender went down in veteran Robert Bortuzzo who sustained a lower-body injury. Speaking to reporters today, Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters including Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic (Twitter link) that the veteran is currently listed as day-to-day although he’s still being evaluated. Bortuzzo has played in 30 games this season on the third pairing and now their defensive depth will be tested a little more for the time being.
Canadiens lose rookie defenseman for at least eight weeks
The Montreal Canadiens issued some injury updates, news covering several key players. First, the team revealed that rookie defenseman Kaiden Guhle suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup for a minimum of eight weeks. Additionally, forward Brendan Gallagher suffered a lower-body injury and will be...
Kraken send No. 4 overall pick to OHL; trade possible
After the Seattle Kraken assigned 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright back to the OHL Friday morning, it quickly became apparent that he would not remain a member of his current team, the Kingston Frontenacs. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference, but at just two games over .500, OHL championship and Memorial Cup aspirations aren’t in their future this season.
