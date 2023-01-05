William “Bill” Robinson, BSEd ’61, Hon. D. ’05, fondly known as “Mr. ONU,” devoted his entire career to serving students and furthering Ohio Northern University’s mission. Even in his retirement, he and his wife, Gretchen, continue to make an impact, most recently by supporting ONU’s Forward Together Campaign. Their generosity and the generosity of countless alumni whom they touched, is helping to propel ONU and its students into the future.

ADA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO