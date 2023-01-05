ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Cougars' opening flurry gives Coleman the edge over Bulldogs

By MATT LEHMANN EagleHerald Sports Editor
 3 days ago

PESHTIGO—The Coleman girls basketball team jumped all over the Peshtigo Bulldogs for a 56-38 non-conference victory on Thursday.

Coleman’s win snaps a two-game losing skid for the Cougars and halts Peshtigo’s two-game winning streak.

The Cougars (6-0 Marinette and Oconto Conference, 9-3 overall) came out firing, ripping off 13 unanswered points to start the game before building a 20-point lead midway through the first half.

“The girls started off very well. They knew that they had to up the tempo and set the pace, which is exactly what they did,” Coleman coach Kevin Zeitler said. “Defensively we got into some trouble, which hurt us, but I thought we handled it pretty well.”

Peshtigo managed to cut Coleman’s lead in half before halftime and pulled within nine early in the second half, but a quartet of 3-point bombs helped the Cougars seize a 23-point advantage.

The Bulldogs closed out the game on a 4-0 run thanks to a layup by Jaci Tonn and free throws from Rylie Ellie and Akira Smalls, but Coleman’s 28-23 outscoring of Peshtigo in the second half proved too much to overcome.

“Coleman is a very fine team. They run some very nice offensive sets. They’re patient, deliberate and well-coached,” Peshtigo coach Jeff Sunstrom said. “They hit some nice shots and certainly were deserving of the win tonight.”

Kiersten Jensen dropped five points while Bre Hanrahan added a triple to help Coleman jump out to an early lead before a layup by Maysen Brissette got Peshtigo on the board.

Hanrahan and Corrin Liptak both canned treys while three points from Cam Zeitler pushed Coleman out to a 24-4 cushion with 7:09 remaining in the first half.

Peshtigo (3-2 Packerland Conference, 4-6 overall) responded with a run of its own, reeling off six straight points behind buckets from Smalls and Brooklyn Phillips to make it a 13-point game. Ellie tacked on a mid-range jumper late as the Bulldogs chipped Coleman’s lead down to 28-15 at halftime.

Tonn kicked off the second half with a five-point outburst to pull the Bulldogs within 10, while four points from Smalls made it a 36-27 affair with 11:35 left to play.

Aubrey Bintz sank a layup to ignite an 8-0 run for the Cougars before splashing in a 3-pointer to give Coleman a 49-29 lead.

Smalls and Allison Peters both put the ball through the hoop to keep Peshtigo within 20, but a late triple off the fingertips of Zeitler dashed the Bulldogs’ comeback dreams.

“Peshtigo has a great group of athletes. We needed to pressure them and got on them right away so that they wouldn’t get comfortable or settled in, and that’s what our girls did,” coach Zeitler said.

Sunstrom added that the Bulldogs, who prior to Tuesday’s contest had not taken the court since Dec. 17, were rusty coming off the Christmas break layoff.

“We hadn’t played since the 17th, and it showed. We need to get back into the gym and get some work done,” he mused. “I made the decision to give the girls some time off during the break and we only practice four days the entire break. We were playing really well entering the break, and that hurt us.”

Bintz led all scorers with a game-high 17 points. Jensen backed her up with a 14-point outing, while Hanrahan added nine.

Smalls paced the Bulldogs with 12 points. Phillips finished with nine, Tonn chipped in seven, while Ellie and Peters each had four.

Peshtigo is on the road tonight (Friday) for a Packerland Conference matchup with Green Bay NEW Lutheran, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Coleman traveled to Suring on Thursday, with results unavailable at press time. The Cougars host Menominee on Monday at 7 p.m.

Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38

Coleman 28 28—56

Peshtigo—15 23—38

Coleman: Bintz 17, Jensen 14, Hanrahan 9, Zeitler 7, Alyssa Hoida 5, Liptak 3, Maddie Hinther 1; FTs: 11-22

Peshtigo: Smalls 12, Phillips 9, Tonn 7, Ellie 4, Peters 4, Brissette 2; FTs: 15-26

