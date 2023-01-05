Executive Committee approves variety of funding requests

The Executive Committee of the Barron County Board of Supervisors held a very brief open meeting on the morning of Jan. 4, then went into closed session to discuss Mosaic Technologies and high speed fiber to towers.

In actions, the committee:

• Approved a request for Economic Development Director Dave Armstrong to use $3,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a tourism/economic development website update.

• Authorized “encumbering” $25,000 in ARPA funds for expenses that would be incurred if the County Board approves remodeling of the old county jail and sheriff’s department into a kitchen for the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Committee member Bun Hanson asked if this meant the option of using the building on Ann Street for a kitchen was a dead issue. County Administrator Jeff French replied that at least four nonprofits have expressed interest in taking it off the county’s hands — for uses including daycare and/or a food pantry. He said the county could lease it out for $1 a year, as it did for the school district, provided the user or users pay for upkeep.

• Approved increasing the pay for the assistant cook of the Barron County Nutrition Program from $13.76 to $16 an hour to retain and remain competitive. Committee member Randy Cook asked if that was enough, noting one could get a job at McDonald’s for $17.50 an hour.

• Were informed that the IRS raised the mileage reimbursement rate for 2023 to 65.5 cents a mile.

• Heard that there is a possibility that major opioid retailers, such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart will settle in the first quarter of 2023. However even if it does occur and the state of Wisconsin approves the settlement, the county administrator is foreseeing it as a long, drawn-out process. When the county finally secures funds from the settlement, French said the funds would likely be used to get a drug court back together like the county once had.

• Noted the next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 a.m., but the March meeting will be moved to Friday, March 3, at 8 a.m. because French and Okey will be at meetings in Madison on Wednesday, March 1.