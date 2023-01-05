ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

I have 10 minutes to clean a plane before passengers board. Here’s why the holidays’ air travel chaos was entirely avoidable

By Verna Montalvo
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFgtw_0k4YxhNc00

Verna Montalvo speaks during a press conference held by airport workers to ask Congress to pass the "Good Jobs for Good Airports Act" on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8.

Air travelers are still reeling from the impacts of a busy and chaotic holiday travel week. From thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights to painful delays due to inclement weather–they’re not the only ones left frustrated. Workers like me are hurting along with them.

Much of this air travel dysfunction was entirely avoidable. The root of the issue is that for too long, major corporations have created and exacerbated a crisis for airport workers and travelers alike while raking in record profits. Major airlines and their contractors have received billions of dollars in federal funding, and for what? Worse service for passengers and jobs that still often pay poverty wages without enough protections. And it’s airport service workers, like me, who’ve been unfairly tasked with cleaning up the mess.

In February of last year, I started working cleaning cabins for a company that cleans American Airlines planes at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. A large part of my job is to make sure that passengers have a clean and safe cabin for their travels. I’m also responsible for doing safety inspections to ensure the plane is free of weapons and anything that could pose a danger to passengers or crew. In other words, the safety of everyone on the plane depends in part on the work that I do. With that level of responsibility, one would think that workers like me would be respected, protected, and paid living wages for the vital work that we do. Sadly, that’s far from the case.

I’m proud of the work I do and love interacting with passengers–but the high turnover and short staffing are making my job nearly impossible. Oftentimes, I have less than 10 minutes to clean each plane, and with fewer people available to help, I’m constantly being saddled with more work, as well as responsibilities that extend beyond my role, like helping with translation for Spanish-speaking passengers and workers. Despite the extra work, I make just $12/hr. I can barely make ends meet, sometimes even having to skip meals to ensure my girls have enough to eat.

The fact is, airport service workers across the country aren’t being paid enough to support their families or pay the bills. Yet revenues continue to soar for major corporations like American Airlines, who just last year made a record $13.5 billion in revenues off our backs. At airports here in Dallas and across the country, workers’ wages have been near the poverty level for the past 20 years with no paid time off, no affordable healthcare, no sick days, insufficient staffing, and no guaranteed worker protections.

Even still, workers like me continue to show up every single day to keep our economy and our world connected, and we’ll keep showing up this year through travel peaks, holiday chaos, and beyond to help ensure people can safely travel. But airlines created this problem, and they need to fix it.

That’s why I’m standing with workers across the country to demand that Congress take action to ensure that public money serves the public good. The Good Jobs for Good Airports Act, introduced last year in the Senate, would establish a minimum wage and benefits standard for service workers at certain hub airports across the country, which would in turn help stabilize the workforce, help lower turnover, and increase the number of experienced frontline staff.

Airports are powered primarily by Black, brown, and immigrant service workers like me, who work hard to give our families a better future. Congress has the power to radically transform my life by setting wage and benefits standards and ensuring public dollars are not reinforcing systemic racism. The holidays’ travel woes offer a timely reminder that we must reinvest in this vital workforce that helps keep our airports safe, clean, and running.

We deserve to be treated better. We deserve jobs that pay us enough to survive, and workplaces that give us a voice on the job and the opportunity to live our lives with dignity, while caring for our families.

Over the summer, I rallied with other workers outside American Airlines Headquarters to call on the CEO to make sure that all airport jobs are good union jobs, with fair wages and benefits.

After months of silence from corporate executives, I joined members of Congress last month to demand action to uplift the airport service workforce. To borrow Senator Blumenthal’s words, “there is an ugly, dark truth here.” And it’s time our elected leaders heed workers’ calls: the workforce that powers our airports deserves a fair shot at a good life.

As we start the new year, what better time to provide airport service workers a stable job with wages and benefits that could help us build a better future for our families? Congress must take action now.

Verna Montalvo is a cabin cleaner at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here.

Comments / 10

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
2d ago

give them raises to match their job & it's importance, so they can compete w/living in their communities...$12hr...UFB!

Reply
3
Dot Salter
2d ago

You can NOT clean and sanitize a plane in 10 minutes or even 20 minutes! Headrests, arm breasts, toilets, tv trays, luggage racks, NO WAY!

Reply(1)
2
Eleanor Erskine
2d ago

I was a Marshall and in charge of groundcrew and pushed planes out to tarmac and was paid 13 something an hr. I did safety check of plane coming and going. made to do endless online classes monthly, for this pay. I quit as plane was coming in. turned badges into tsa as I walked out of airport.

Reply
2
Related
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Fortune

264K+
Followers
11K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy