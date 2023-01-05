Veterinary radiologist Dr Matthew Gutman joins the team to offer expert, individualized consultations to practices. Amwell Data Services, an independent veterinary laboratory consulting firm, has expanded its brand-agnostic laboratory consulting into advanced veterinary imaging equipment and workflows. Veterinary radiologist Matthew Gutman DVM, DACVR, will offer independent insight to veterinary teams aiming to optimize imaging equipment, (ig, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), traditional ultrasound, digital radiography, PET, MRI, CT, and more).

2 DAYS AGO