DVM 360
Amwell Data Services offers independent consulting on veterinary imaging equipment
Veterinary radiologist Dr Matthew Gutman joins the team to offer expert, individualized consultations to practices. Amwell Data Services, an independent veterinary laboratory consulting firm, has expanded its brand-agnostic laboratory consulting into advanced veterinary imaging equipment and workflows. Veterinary radiologist Matthew Gutman DVM, DACVR, will offer independent insight to veterinary teams aiming to optimize imaging equipment, (ig, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), traditional ultrasound, digital radiography, PET, MRI, CT, and more).
