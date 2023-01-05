Read full article on original website
Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christoper Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm […]
KYTV
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
One man dead, and several injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on James River Freeway
GREENE COUNTY, MO.- A man from Republic, Missouri, died Sunday morning following a crash on James River Freeway that severely injured several people. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2011 GMC Canyon drove westbound on James River Freeway with five passengers, two adults and three juveniles. The car traveled off the roadway, […]
krcgtv.com
Springfield man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after 2018 rampage
A man found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Stolen truck from Rogers used in Missouri ATM burglary attempt
Barry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects that stole a truck in Rogers, Ark. to attempt a burglary in Missouri.
KTLO
Mexico man sentenced for 2018 triple-homicide in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced in connection to a triple homicide in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez, a citizen of Mexico, has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences, three with no parole and two with the possibility of parole. Perez was found guilty of the murders by Judge Tom Mountjoy in October 2022.
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
KYTV
Grand Jury indicts Wright County man in fatal car crash
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man has been indicted by a grand jury in a 2021 fatal car crash. Court documents show Gabriel Ruiz has been indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. In October 2021, Ruiz was driving a car, crashed, and...
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
KYTV
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash
A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
Driver in serious condition after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in serious condition after driving into a house Friday night. Springfield Police say officers were called to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black Chevy trailblazer crashed into the home. Officers say the man was...
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
KYTV
Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Branson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Highway 76 just west of the Highway 248 intersection north of Branson. The report states the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a beam then overturned several times, before ejecting the driver.
KYTV
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Officials in Nixa say Highway 14 has been reopened. The 28-year-old driver from Nixa remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa. Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley...
Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened. “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
