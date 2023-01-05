Warming centers opened throughout Riverside County, just in time for a strong winter storm.

The centers were available in several cities spanning from Cabazon to Palm Desert.

Most opened their doors at 9:00 a.m. but others opened as early as 6:00 a.m.

Here is a link to look at the locations:

https://capriverside.org/sites/g/files/aldnop136/files/WarmCenters/2022_Warm_Center_Directory.pdf

