Riverside County, CA

Warming Centers opened throughout Riverside County

By KESQ News Team
 3 days ago
Warming centers opened throughout Riverside County, just in time for a strong winter storm.

The centers were available in several cities spanning from Cabazon to Palm Desert.

Most opened their doors at 9:00 a.m. but others opened as early as 6:00 a.m.

Here is a link to look at the locations:

https://capriverside.org/sites/g/files/aldnop136/files/WarmCenters/2022_Warm_Center_Directory.pdf

Palm Springs, CA
