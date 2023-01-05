ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cycle the Erie Canal tour: Now open for registration

By Clare Normoyle
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Py1U_0k4YvlGc00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — For its 25th year, Cycle the Erie Canal Tour is returning. From Buffalo to Albany you can bike along on this 8-day, 400 mile excursion.

The tour is scheduled for July 9 through the 16 and is “an unforgettable opportunity to bike across New York State and take in the rich history of the legendary canal that transformed America,” said Parks and Trails New York .

WW: The secret to successful New Year’s resolutions

If 8 days is too much, there is also the option to only bike from Buffalo to Syracuse over the span of 4 days.

According to Parks and Trails New York, Cycle the Erie Canal participants will experience one of the best trails in America as they cycle through historic canal  villages and discover the small-town charm of Upstate New York.

Throughout the ride, canal historians and experts will introduce riders to local people, places and things that make the Erie Canal so important to the History of NYS and the nation.

Daily, cyclists will bike 40 to 60 miles. And during that time, will get the chance to visit some of Upstate New York’s attractions.

The attractions include:

  • Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls
  • Fort Stanwix in Rome
  • and more!

“This tour features the predominantly flat and traffic-free Erie Canalway Trail; the east-west leg of New York State’s longer 750 mile Empire State Trail, which is the longest multi-use trail in the nation. The Erie Canalway Trail is 85% off-road,” said Parks and Trails New York.

Back in 2022, the tour had 650 cyclists, all ranging from ages 10 to 73. They came from 40 states and two Canadian Provinces.

According to Parks and Trails New York, a recent study showed that the Canalway Trail System receives more than 3.1 million visits per year and generates an economic impacts of $253 million.

Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes:

  • Camping accommodations each evening with restrooms and showers
  • Eight  hearty breakfasts and six delicious dinners
  • Two refreshment stops daily stocked with fruit, snacks and beverages
  • SAG  support and baggage transport; daily cue sheets and marked routes
  • Entertainment and historic presentations every evening
  • Guided tours of the Canal, historic sites, museums, and other attractions
  • Shuttles will be available at the beginning and the end of the ride to transport riders and their bicycles for an additional fee

There is a four-day option available, with its own optional shuttle.

The registration fee for the full tour is $1,075 for adults, $580 for youths ages 6-17 and $750 for non-cycling participants.

For more information on Cycle the Erie Canal , visit their website , email eriecanaltour@ptny.org or call 518- 434-1583.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places

Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences

What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)

Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy