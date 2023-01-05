Read full article on original website
Sheriff IDs body found as missing Kansas man
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found on the west edge of Hutchinson on Dec. 20 have positively identified the victim as 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams, according to a statement from the Reno County Sheriff's office. Williams was first reported missing on October 9, and when...
Cop Shop (1/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend
On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend
The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Kirby Krier
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Kirby Krier that aired Jan. 5, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Co. updates resolution regarding installation of culverts
Barton County is changing the way it handles the installation of culverts and entrances. At Wednesday's commission meeting, the governing body voted 5-0 to rescind a county resolution originally adopted in August 2003, and update it with a new resolution that reflects current state statutes. County Director of Operations Matt...
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Jan. 4, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Krier handing off resolutions to new Barton Co. Commission
Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting could have turned into a lame-duck session with three of the five commissioners leaving the body on Monday. Instead, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier opened the meeting by motioning to add two resolutions to the agenda. The motion was denied, and Krier said the commission later had a good discussion in a study session.
Great Bend official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
CASA Chocolate Auction returns in time for Valentine's Day
CASA's annual Chocolate Auction provides more than 85 percent of the agency's annual funding. The event is typically held on the first Saturday of February. With a scheduling conflict at the Great Bend Events Center this year, the 2023 auction will take place just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 11. CINC (Child in Need of Care) Coordinator Karrie Hammeke said it should be a festive evening.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
Great Bend Library spicing things up with new monthly program
There are approximately 40 spices of global importance. The Great Bend Public Library will feature 12 of those spices throughout the year as part of its new Spice of the Month program. Circulation Manager Lisa Zier said another library in the Central Kansas Library System tried out the spices for a limited time with good reception.
Barton Theatre holding auditions for spring production
The Barton Community College Theatre Department will hold auditions for its spring production of the sci-fi classic “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots,” by Karel Čapek Jan. 11 and 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Those auditioning...
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (1/9)
Jan. 9 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. • Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time spent on citizen participation.
Barton Wrestling places four at Friends Invitational
Taking the mat for the first time in over a month, the Barton Community College wrestling team placed four Saturday at the Friends Invitational held at the Garvey Gymnasium on the campus of Friends University. The Cougar six-pack accumulated a 6-12 overall record while securing four placings on the day.
Great Bend wrestlers win dual at Pratt, girls fall to top-ranked Greenbacks
The Great Bend Panther wrestlers kicked off 2023 with a win in Pratt Thursday. The Panther boys defeated the Greenbacks 54-19, while the Lady Panthers ran into another top-ranked squad, again coming up just short in a 37-29 loss. Four Panther wrestlers pinned their opponents. Fourth-ranked Cooper Liles worked the...
