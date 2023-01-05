ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Who is Byron Donalds, the man nominated as an alternative to McCarthy for speaker?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jhb6J_0k4YvFDU00

As the House moves into the third day of voting for a new speaker, a man not very well known in Washington’s political circles may well see himself again nominated for the position and peeling off enough votes to keep the presumptive speaker from taking the gavel.

Byron Donalds, R-Florida, was nominated for speaker Wednesday, the first time in American history that both Democrats and Republicans offered the names of Black legislators to lead the House of Representatives.

Democrats have nominated Rep. Hakeem Jefferies for the position.

Donalds, 44, was nominated on the chamber’s fourth vote for speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, failed on successive votes to get enough Republican lawmakers to support him and provide the 218 votes needed to make him the next speaker of the House.

Republican Chip Roy of Texas nominated Donalds Wednesday saying, “Byron is a dear friend, a solid conservative but most importantly a family man who loves dearly his wife, Erika, his three children; has a proven track record as a businessman, public service in the Florida legislature and now as a member of the United States Congress.”

Who is Donalds? Here is what we know about the Florida Republican.

  • He was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of a single mother.
  • When he was 18, Donalds was arrested for distributing marijuana. When he was 21, he was arrested and charged with bribery — a charge that was later expunged, The Washington Post reported. “These were the actions of a young kid,” he said in 2014. “I can’t undo that.” “I can’t undo my mistakes,” Donalds added. “The only thing I can do is show and become the man that I am today for my family and the community that I love.”
  • He graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing.
  • He began his career in southwest Florida, where he worked in the banking, finance and insurance industries.
  • Donalds ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House in 2012.
  • He was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to the Florida SouthWestern State College Board of Trustees.
  • He helped start and run the Mason Classical Academy, a charter school in Collier County, Florida.
  • Donalds was elected to the Florida House in 2016 and served two terms in Tallahassee. He sponsored a criminal justice reform measure that raised from $300 to $750 the threshold at which theft becomes a felony.
  • Donalds ran for Congress in 2020 to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District.
  • While running for office he described himself as a “Trump-supporting, liberty-loving, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Black man.”
  • He won his GOP primary by just over 770 votes.
  • Donalds has sponsored 24 bills in the US House.
  • He is married to Erika Donalds, who is CEO of The Optima Foundation, Inc., a non-profit corporation that supports school choice. The two have three children.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil's Congress, other sites

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
WSOC Charlotte

Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy