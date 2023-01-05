ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travel2next.com

21 National Parks in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Game Commission Asks Public to Report Turkey Flocks

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy