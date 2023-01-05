Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
Pa. Farm Show: Here the wineries that will be offering samples
Pennsylvania producers of wine, cider and beer will be returning to the Farm Show this weekend to serve samples of their products. Most will be part of a two-day rotation organized by the Pennsylvania Wine Association (PWA), with a few covering four days. They will be located at Booth 1126 in the Main Hall.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
travel2next.com
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
Here's a sneak peek at some of the new menu items available at this year's Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opens its doors to the public on Saturday, but State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday offered a sneak peek of one of the event's biggest draws: The Farm Show Food Court. During a media event that featured some of the...
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
yourdailylocal.com
Game Commission Asks Public to Report Turkey Flocks
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh
Rep. Mark Rozzi's election has opened the door to more fully involving independent voters in our democracy. The post An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
abc27.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dessert pizza tastes like grandma’s apple pie: Best Eats, Pa. Farm Show edition
The Pennsylvania FFA Foundation’s booth sells plenty of pizza pies and slices. This year they’ve added a sweet variation. Apple pizza is made from Pennsylvania’s own Knouse Foods’ apple topping spread a top a crust. Slices sell for $2 apiece.
Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
Pennsylvania Girl Scouts announce new online cookie store for customers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) officially kicked off their 2023 cookie season today. This year is expected to be bigger, and better, than ever with a new online tool. The Girl Scouts are partnering with a new baker for their cookies this...
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
