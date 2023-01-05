Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
hyattsvillewire.com
Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park Plans Grand Opening on Jan. 10
After holding a soft-launch today, Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park will officially open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Located at 6208 Rhode Island Ave. next to the former home of Banana Blossom Bistro, the full-service organic bakery will sell everything from sourdough bread to muffaleta sandwiches, oatmeal date and chocolate chip walnut cookies, and a selection of pastries, including savory options like pissaladiere.
rockvillenights.com
Jolly Yolly Kids under construction at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is now under construction at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. An indoor gym, playground and learning center for children, Jolly Yolly can also host birthday parties. It is one of the few tenants that gets to design an exterior storefront at the mall. Look for Jolly Yolly on Level 1 next to The Cheesecake Factory, in the Old Navy wing.
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
whatsupmag.com
Annapolis Town Center Opens First Ever Ice-Skating Rink
Annapolis, MD – Annapolis Town Center, Anne Arundel County’s premier shopping lifestyle destination will open its first ever pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, bringing a season of festive family fun beginning Friday, January 6th through Wednesday, Feb. 22nd. This pop-up attraction transforms the Boathouse Pavillion in the newly...
mocoshow.com
Bath & Body Works in Lakeforest Postpones Closing Date
The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg was scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, but that has been pushed back according to associates at the store. The new closing date is currently not available, but staff wanted customers to know that there are not any closing sales at the store at the moment. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Launches Rolling Raptor “EduKitchen” Food Truck
“The Rolling Raptor creates an unprecedented opportunity for students to gain real-life entrepreneurial experiences throughout their studies at Montgomery College,” said Jana Anderson, Hospitality Management Program coordinator and associate professor at Montgomery College. “The mobile food lab allows students to bring the products and business ventures they develop in the classroom to actual customers in real-life settings. It also creates an opportunity for the Hospitality Management Program to partner with local businesses such as True Respite Brewing Company in securing locations for the Rolling Raptor.”
WTOP
‘So much safer now’: Bicyclists ride new bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road
A small band of devoted bicyclists braved chilly winds Saturday to ride on the newly-installed bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road, which have been previously criticized by some Maryland drivers as troublesome, unnecessary and annoying. Seven bicyclists took part in the ride that began in downtown Bethesda and landed them...
mocoshow.com
Early Saturday Morning Fire Causes ~$25K in Damage, Displaces Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the 100 block of E Melbourne Ave off of Sudbury Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 2:30am on Saturday, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The fire was on the second floor and...
mocoshow.com
Rally in Support of Old Georgetown Road Safety Improvements (Added Bike Lanes) to Take Place Sunday, January 8
The Action Committee for Transit is hosting a rally in support of the Maryland State Highway Administration’s decision to improve safety on nearly two miles of MD 187 (Old Georgetown Road) in North Bethesda. The safety improvements on MD 187, between south of I-495 (Capital Beltway) and Nicholson Lane, converted one travel lane in each direction in order to add buffered bicycle lanes and the installation of flex posts to outline the new bicycle lanes.
Only Black woman-owned cigar shop celebrating 5 years in business
The first and only Black woman to own a cigar shop in Baltimore County is celebrating five years in business tonight in a grand fashion.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
dcnewsnow.com
Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County
Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
Tractor-Trailer Fire Ties Up Traffic For Miles On I-495 In Fairfax County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on the I-495 Beltway in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon when a tractor-trailer went up in flames after crashing near Georgetown Pike, according to officials. First responders were called to the Outer Loop at Georgetown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a tractor-trailer was fully...
Winter Coat Drive Exceeds Collection Goal; Over 1,000 Coats Distributed
Silver Spring Cares, CHEER, and several Montgomery County agencies have more than doubled their goal for the winter coat drive to support the Long Branch community. Over 1,000 coats were distributed Friday at the Long Branch Community Recreation Center, according to a tweet from Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-District 8). “My...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
Wbaltv.com
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
Parental guidance at Towson Town Center on weekends
Towson Town Center has released new guidelines that require those 17 and under be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult 21 or older after 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 3