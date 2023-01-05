ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023

Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
independentri.com

North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Rosemary Rolando

Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell

Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fox56news.com

Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23

Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett

With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy