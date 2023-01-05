Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection

Read full article on original website
The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023
Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Mayor of Fall River seeks volunteers to assist elderly, disabled people in shoveling this winter
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to shovel out elderly and disabled people throughout the snowy season. During each snow storm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from disabled and elderly people who need assistance shoveling. At this time, there are...
North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
Obituary: Rosemary Rolando
Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
‘It’s the unknown’: Residents, fishermen push for answers after body found in Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A local community was left rattled last month, after the body of a woman was found in Carbuncle Pond. The body was found on December 21st by a fisherman near a dock. The Department of Environmental Management deemed the death suspicious. “We were like, oh...
Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell
Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23
Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
Charlestown police: bus veers off road and hits tree, causing multiple injuries
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple people were injured after a bus crashed on Kings Factory Road on Friday. Police said a limousine style bus was driving on Kings Factory Road around 5 p.m. The bus veered off the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree. According to...
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett
With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
