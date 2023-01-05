‘Stay tuned’: Music City Mall excited about new opportunity amid cinema closure
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Music City Mall today confirmed that Regal Permian Palace will permanently close at the end of the day. The closure comes as Regal continues Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings and has closed many theaters nationwide.
The movie theater location has been open since the 1980’s. Now, MCM said is it, “Excited about new opportunity this opens for new shopping and entertainment. Stay tuned.”Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
