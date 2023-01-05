ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stay tuned’: Music City Mall excited about new opportunity amid cinema closure

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Music City Mall today confirmed that Regal Permian Palace will permanently close at the end of the day. The closure comes as Regal continues Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings and has closed many theaters nationwide.

The movie theater location has been open since the 1980’s. Now, MCM said is it, “Excited about new opportunity this opens for new shopping and entertainment. Stay tuned.”

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

