Man gets 30 days for risking harm to girl, 15

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a South Windsor church when he was 18 has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of a reduced charge, sentenced to 30 days in prison, and ordered to stay away from the girl essentially for life.

DEFENDANT: Alrick Bartley, 20, who has listed an address on Birdie Lane in East Hartford

CONVICTION: Risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: Five years, suspended after 30 days in prison, followed by three years of probation

Alrick Bartley, now 20, who has listed an address on Birdie Lane in East Hartford, was convicted in the Manchester Superior Court plea bargain of risk of injury to a child under a provision that doesn’t necessarily involve sexual misconduct, court records show.

Journal Inquirer

