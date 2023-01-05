Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
The Morning After: Lenovo made an e-ink tablet to rival Amazon’s Scribe
The CES conveyor belt of PCs doesn’t let up. Lenovo has been busy. Let’s start with its latest YogaBook, the dual-screen YogaBook 9i. Instead of folding like a conventional laptop, this… thing unfurls a screen atop another, with a slimline keyboard at the bottom. Thankfully, as well as the keyboard and stylus accessories, there’s a kickstand to ensure those two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays stay in place. There’s an incredible amount of flexibility here. You can have the screens unfolded like a book, stacked atop each other or as a classic laptop, with the lower screen showing the keyboard.
Engadget
There was a lot of pee on the CES 2023 show floor
One swallow doesn’t make a summer, and I’m not sure if you can count four instances of a product as a trend, but it’s certainly an interesting thread at this year’s CES. At this year’s show, a quartet of companies are showing off urine analysis tools designed to be used at home by the general public. These are positioned as a natural evolution of the fitness tracker, a device you can use to keep an even closer eye on your health and fitness. Most of them are built for your toilet, testing your pee for any number of easy-to-identify maladies. But is this the next great frontier of consumer health tracking? That rather depends on the public’s desire to delve deep into their own bladders.
Engadget
Amazon's Kindle Scribe is on sale for the first time, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. When we weren't...
Engadget
The tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster has passed away
Singaporean inventor and tech pioneer Sim Wong Hoo passed away on January 4th at the age of 67. Sim may not be a household name these days, but he founded Creative Technology (or Creative Labs in the US), the company behind the Sound Blaster brand of sound cards, back in 1981. Sound Blasters were some of the first sound cards available to consumers, and there was a time when you had to make sure your system worked with them if you wanted to listen to music and play games.
Engadget
Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st
Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship phones early next month. According to 9to5Google, the company's Colombian website has published a page revealing that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1st, 2023. "Epic moments are approaching," it read, based on the publication's screenshot of the page, which is now no longer viewable on the website. While the announcement didn't explicitly say that the event will officially introduce the Galaxy S23, it shows the flagship series' expected triple-camera setup.
The Verge
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is a ThinkPad owner’s dream
I’m generally a Windows user, but one of the things that’s always sorely tempted me about the Apple ecosystem is the interconnectedness. Not only are macOS and iOS comfortably similar in form and function (and getting moreso every year), but there are so many easy ways to transfer content between a Mac and an iPhone. That’s why I enjoyed testing out Lenovo’s ThinkPhone by Motorola, which is supposed to be — and I never thought I’d be writing this phrase — the smartphone version of a ThinkPad.
Engadget
Vive XR Elite hands-on: HTC’s more portable answer to the Meta Quest Pro
Late last year, Meta expanded the limits of consumer mixed reality when it released the Quest Pro. And now at CES 2023, HTC is hitting back with its own take on a flagship headset with the Vive XR Elite. Right away, the XR Elite matches a number of the Quest...
Engadget
Roland's 50th Anniversary Concept Piano has flying speakers for some reason
2022 marked the 50th anniversary of storied instrument maker Roland. But, even though we've switched over to our 2023 calendars, the company took the opportunity at CES to take one more victory lap by showing off its 50th Anniversary Concept Piano. It's an audacious electronic piano built in collaboration with Japanese furniture maker Karimoku. The outside is one piece molded from Japanese Nara oak that hides a 360-degree, 14 speaker system.
Engadget
Tesla brings back the option of a round steering wheel for the Model S and X
When Tesla started offering a yoke steering wheel in Model X and Model S EVs, CEO Elon Musk rejected the idea of a more conventional option. Now, the company has indeed brought back the round steering wheel as an option in the configurator, Electrek has reported. Selecting it doesn't appear to change the price or delivery time.
Engadget
A first look at Withings' toilet bowl urine analyzer
There are certain things you can’t really demonstrate in the same way as other pieces of consumer electronics. A WiFi-connected urine analyzer that sits in your toilet and samples your pee for analysis is one such gadget. That’s why I had to go to a behind-closed-doors event in a private suite here at CES in Las Vegas to test out this prototype version of Withings’ U-Scan.
Engadget
The Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycle is entirely too fast
It does 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Hold onto your butt. Howlin' Wolf would have hated this motorcycle. It is not built for comfort. It is built to accelerate the human body from a standstill to freeways speeds in less time than it has taken you to read this lede. This...
Engadget
LG Display's latest foldable OLED can bend in both directions
When we first started seeing foldable device concepts a few years back, I was intrigued but not particularly impressed. Many of those early prototypes felt very much like experiments: they were often bulky and the bendy displays seemed fragile. And there were creases. Thankfully, display tech has come a long...
Engadget
The adorable Loona petbot is ready to roll into even the coldest of hearts
Humans, we’re a sociable bunch. To that end, we’re pre-programmed to develop technology that helps us stay connected with others. Sometimes, though, the connection can be with the technology itself. Enter Loona, the adorable pet robot that will either melt your heart or, at the very least, serve as a loyal smart home companion (or hopefully both).
Engadget
MSI made a router with antennas that follow you around your house
There are few things that piss me off more than having a spotty Wi-Fi connection at home, and it seems MSI agrees because the company brought a rather clever router to CES 2023 featuring antennas that dynamically follow specific devices as you walk around your house. Dubbed the RadiX BE22000...
Engadget
The U-Safe self-propelled buoy saves drowning swimmers so you don't have to
We must protect The Hoff at all costs. The most dangerous aspect of a water rescue for first responders isn't the treacherous environmental conditions, it's the terrified and panicked victim capable of pulling their rescuer under the waves along with them. Rather than risk national treasures like David Hasselhoff, the U-Safe self-propelled buoy from Portugal's Noras Performance will brave the waves in their stead.
Engadget
Jack Ma cedes control of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group
China blocked the company's IPO in 2020 after Ma made controversial statements. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is ceding control of Alipay owner Ant Group. , the Alibaba-affiliated company announced it would end agreements that had allowed Ma to hold a dominant position within Ant Group’s corporate governance structure. The outspoken entrepreneur previously possessed more than 50 percent of voting rights at Ant, even though he did not sit on the company’s board of directors or was involved in day-to-day operations. Ma’s influenced Ant Group through a handful of investment vehicles that owned a combined 50.5 percent stake in the fintech giant.
Engadget
Google asks India’s Supreme Court to block $161.9 million Android antitrust ruling
The order was set to go into effect on January 19th. Google has turned to India’s Supreme Court as a “last hope” to block an order that has the potential to reshape the Android ecosystem. Last October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and barred the search giant from requiring OEMs to preinstall Google apps and services on their phones. On Wednesday, an appeals tribunal request to block the ruling, which is scheduled to go into effect on January 19th. According to court documents , Google filed a challenge against the tribunal’s decision with the country’s top court on Saturday. The company reportedly sees the effort as its last and best hope at preventing the CCI’s order from impacting its business. Google did not immediately respond to Engadget’s comment request.
Comments / 0