jocoreport.com
Bill G. Johnson
Bill G. Johnson of Smithfield, N.C. retired Johnston Community College instructor, former Library of Congress information/public affairs specialist, advocate for the arts, especially the North Carolina Museum of Art and Johnston County Heritage Center, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Traditional funeral events will not be observed; however, a private...
jocoreport.com
Carl Booker Phillips
Clayton- Carl Booker Phillips, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home in Clayton. Born in Johnston County on August 15, 1931, he was a son to the late James Raeford Phillips and Mary Alice Garner Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was...
jocoreport.com
Van Douglas Whitley
Clayton – Van Douglas Whitley, age 65, died Tuesday January 2, 2023 at his home. Born October 21, 1957 in Johnston County to the late Joseph Ewell and Ruby Narron Whitley, he was the widower of Mary Ann Sauls and was preceded in death by a brother Larry Whitley.
jocoreport.com
Eloise Beasley Raynor
Benson, NC: Mrs. Eloise Beasley Raynor, age 88, of N. Ryals Street, passed away at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, with her daughter by her side. Funeral Services will be held-2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson.
jocoreport.com
Gary David Johnson
Gary David Johnson, 70, of Selma, North Carolina, died on December 31, 2022. He was born in Lewiston, Maine, to Maurice Walter and Laila Wave Johnson. The family moved to Tallahassee where he lived until he was a young adult. In the 70’s, Gary moved to Selma, where he found his home, worked and raised his family.
jocoreport.com
Leah Harrison Named Town Engineer
GARNER – Leah Harrison has been named the Town of Garner’s new town engineer effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. Harrison, who has over 10 years of professional civil engineering experience, joined the Town as assistant town engineer in 2019 and has served as the interim town engineer since October.
‘Rumors’ coming to Clinton
“Rumors”, a timeless classic in the world of theater from late and renowned American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon, is on
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
Man arrested in concealment of death charge in NC
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
jocoreport.com
Community Input Meeting For New Police Chief
SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council will conduct a Community Input Meeting to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the next police chief. The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 10th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at the Smithfield Town Hall. Town...
jocoreport.com
DSDC Contract With Town Of Smithfield Expires
SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Mike Scott announced during the January 3, 2023 council meeting, the Town of Smithfield’s contract with the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) has expired. Mr. Scott said town staff is working to receive public input through January 11, 2023 to gather opinions from the public and business owners.
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
I-95 in Harnett County reopens following fiery crash
I-95 reopened Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Harnett County.
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
WITN
Man in serious condition after stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
wcti12.com
Christmas Day death ruled accidental after autopsy
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department and county medical examiner's office have ruled a Christmas Day death on Riley Road as accidental. They said the autopsy report showed that a man died due to injuries consistent with a fall and that no foul play was detected. At...
