ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Crews Clean Up Sand, Debris at Waterfront Areas After Storm

Crews were out Thursday and Friday clearing out sand and debris at the Santa Barbara waterfront and harbor caused by localized coastal flooding from large swell and high tides during the most recent storm. Mud and water covered much of the breakwater, and the high tide and swell completely washed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs

Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands

Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9

The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation

A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire

A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug

Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

39 Nonprofits to Receive Cultural Arts Grants for 2023

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin in January.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022

Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Downtown Block Party Celebrates Fitness and E-Bikes

The 700 and 800 blocks of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara will be transformed into a Fitness Fest and E-Bike Awareness Block Party, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The free event will feature a variety of fitness activities, including group workout classes and dance demonstrations. In addition to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy