Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
Crews Clean Up Sand, Debris at Waterfront Areas After Storm
Crews were out Thursday and Friday clearing out sand and debris at the Santa Barbara waterfront and harbor caused by localized coastal flooding from large swell and high tides during the most recent storm. Mud and water covered much of the breakwater, and the high tide and swell completely washed...
See Storm Photos and Videos From Southern Santa Barbara County
This week’s storm brought heavy rain, high winds and high surf to Santa Barbara County, which made for some dramatic scenes. Flooding, minor rockslides and downed trees caused some road closures and damage across the county on Wednesday and Thursday. Noozhawk photographers and readers got photos and videos of...
‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs
Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
Organizers Cancel Remembrance Ceremony Planned for 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Debris Flows
The Montecito Fire Protection District announced Friday afternoon that the “Raising Our Light” remembrance ceremony for the anniversary of the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flow has been canceled due to weather. “It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s ‘Raising Our Light’...
Source of Oil Sheen Off Coast of Summerland Under Investigation
The cause and extent of an oil sheen reported off the coast of Summerland in southern Santa Barbara County remained under investigation on Saturday. The sheen, spanning up to an estimated 2 miles long, was reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. “At this point, we haven’t determined the...
Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands
Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9
The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation
A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 6, 2023
We are deeply concerned by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams’ comments in the Dec. 16 Noozhawk article, “La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes.”. In one, he says the City of Santa Barbara’s design review committees are “run amok.”...
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire
A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
‘Bicycle Bob’ Shifting Gears After Nearly 40 Years in Bike Business
Bicycle Bob walked into his namesake Old Town Goleta store on Sunday for the final time as owner. Come Monday, Bob “Bicycle Bob” Zaratzian will slow his roll, put his kickstand down and hop off the figurative bike he’s been pedaling for nearly 40 years. He’s going...
Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks
The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
In Book by Local Author, Spunky Mermaid Goes on Mission to Clean Up the Ocean
Local children’s author Laura VonDracek will be at Chaucer’s Books, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 to read from her book, “Jemma and the Mermaid’s Call,” illustrated by Matthew King. Jemma, a spunky and spirited mermaid, loves living in her ocean world. Whether exploring for treasure...
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
39 Nonprofits to Receive Cultural Arts Grants for 2023
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin in January.
Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022
Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
Downtown Block Party Celebrates Fitness and E-Bikes
The 700 and 800 blocks of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara will be transformed into a Fitness Fest and E-Bike Awareness Block Party, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The free event will feature a variety of fitness activities, including group workout classes and dance demonstrations. In addition to...
