Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BELLVILLE RAISING GARBAGE RATES
For the first time since October 2020, the City of Bellville is increasing trash pickup rates to local residents. According to the Bellville Times, the increase in rates was requested by BFI Waste Services of Texas and approved by the Bellville City Council at their last meeting. The rate to...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS HOLDING WORKSHOP MEETING ON TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners have numerous workshop items on their agenda for this Tuesday’s meeting. Workshop agenda items include office space assignments, 2023 committee appointments, the 2023 reporting cycle, ARPA Projects, and they will receive an update on EMS Station #6, which is going to be located out at Lake Somerville.
Temporary closure slated for I-69 over Oyster Creek in Sugar Land
Lanes along the Oyster Creek Bridge will be closed by TxDOT for lane reconstruction. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is set to temporarily close I-69 starting on Jan. 6 to reconfigure lanes for a southbound bridge replacement project on I-69 over Oyster Creek. According to a Jan....
mocomotive.com
Houston Flash Flood Advisory: Portion of southeast Texas counties under advisory
HOUSTON – A Flash Flood Advisory has been issued for a portion of southeast Texas. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Austin, Harris, Montgomery, Waller, and Washington County are under a Flash Flood Advisory until Jan. 7, 10:45 p.m. This means urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive…
One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says
KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said. The fire happened at the Candlewood...
kwhi.com
BURTON CITY COUNCIL HOLDING FIRST MEETING OF 2023
The Burton City Council is getting ready to hold their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday evening. Among the agenda items, the Council will be going out for bids on the city of Burton’s trash collection. They are also schedule to approve budget amendments for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023...
kwhi.com
FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. MISSING: German Sheppard, female, 4 yrs. old, Sable color, answers to “Uzi”, NO collar, has tattoo in right ear and is microchipped, last seen 12/30 around 4:30 off Hwy. 36 N. (towards Somerville) near Affleck Rd./Luedemann Ln. $5000 REWARD – 979-451-9252.
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP JAN. 26
Brenham residents are invited to offer feedback about the future of the Brenham Municipal Airport at an airport master plan workshop later this month. The workshop will be held on Thursday, January 26th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the airport terminal building. The City of Brenham will work with...
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
coveringkaty.com
Johnson Development plans for 2800 homes in Katy, Waller County
KATY, WALLER COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Johnson Development and Plow Realty are planning a community of 2,800 homes on 1,146 acres in Katy, Waller County. The neighborhood will be near Morton Road and FM 2855. Infrastructure construction should begin during the second quarter of 2023, with builders receiving homesites...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
KBTX.com
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS ON THE ROAD AT MONTGOMERY
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is also looking to get back on the winning track as they travel to Montgomery this evening to take on the Bears. Brenham is coming off a 65-43 loss to Lake Creek this past Tuesday that dropped them to 12-9 overall and 0-2 in district.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS DISTRICT PROJECTS
The Brenham School Board will hold a discussion on various district projects at its meeting Monday. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin said the dialogue will focus on addressing miscellaneous maintenance items at the junior high school and other matters like HVAC, painting and technology. No action will be taken on any projects, as the conversation will be for informational purposes.
Comments / 0