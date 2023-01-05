A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO