wkdzradio.com
Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
wevv.com
Two charged after drugs found in car parked at Madisonville FOP Lodge
Two people are being charged after police say they were found with drugs outside the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says one of its officers spotted a vehicle parked with its lights off at the back of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge property on Tucker Schoolhouse Road.
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of car
A car was reported stolen Friday on Nor McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville. A 31-year old Elkton man tells Hopkinsville police his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen sometime in the last month from a location in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the report, which does not list any suspects.
wkdzradio.com
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
wkdzradio.com
Health And Beauty Items Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Several health and beauty items were reportedly stolen from Ulta on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say cologne, perfumes, and makeup valued at $3,041 were taken from the business. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com
Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whvoradio.com
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
k105.com
Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
whopam.com
HPD investigating report of gun pointed during altercation
Hopkinsville police are investigating after someone reportedly pointed a gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon on Riverfront Drive. A man told police he had been in an argument with another person in a parking lot at 101 Riverfront about 3:30 p.m. when the other party pointed a gun at him and made threats to shoot the victim.
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
whvoradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
wnky.com
Annual coroner’s report released, overdose deaths are steady
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Overdose deaths are down by 2 for 2022, ending the year off at 28. With drug deaths down, we could consider that good news but it still averages out to be at least 2 deaths via overdose a year. The warren county sheriff’s office along...
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire
Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Clarksville road reopened following crash with injuries
Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
clarksvillenow.com
Three young men wanted in vandalism on Hornbuckle Road in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are trying to identify three young males who have vandalized and trespassed two unoccupied condominiums on Hornbuckle Road. “These individuals have caused extensive damage and may live in the area,” said Lt. Charles Gill. If anyone recognizes them, please call Detective...
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
