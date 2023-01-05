‘Biography: WWE Legends’ Season 3, ‘WWE Rivals’ Season 2 Set Premiere Dates at AE

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago
“Biography: WWE Legends” Season 3 and “WWE Rivals” Season 2 have set their premiere dates on A&E.

“Biography: WWE Legends” will return on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “WWE Rivals” at 10 p.m. The two shows will then continue to air back to back on Sundays nights going forward.

Both shows explore the lives and relationships of the most iconic WWE stars of all time. In “Biography: WWE Legends,” viewers learn the stories of superstars and major events through archival footage and interviews. The season premiere will explore the infamous stable the New World Order (NWO), while subsequent episodes will examine Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane, and Iron Sheik among others.

In “WWE Rivals,” actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leadds a roundtable discussion of WWE stars as they delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. The season begins with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, and will continue with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

“Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals,” are produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

In March 2022, A&E and WWE announced they were expanding their partnership with an order for 130 hours of new programming . All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and at A&E’s website.

Later this summer, A&E will also premiere a new season of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” where legends like Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita will go on the road in search of lost WWE memorabilia.

