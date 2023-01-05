ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Lionsgate Sets Canada Releasing Deal With Cineplex Pictures

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByJtQ_0k4Ysc9200

Santa Monica-based mini-studio Lionsgate has struck a deal with Canada’s Cineplex Pictures that will see Lionsgate’s 2023 theatrical slate released in Canadian cinemas.

The lineup spans 11 feature films over the course of the year, of which three release in the first quarter: “Plane,” starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter; “Jesus Revolution,” starring Kelsey Grammer; and the highly anticipated “ John Wick: Chapter 4 ,” starring Keanu Reeves.

The full 2023 slate also includes: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “About My Father,” “The Blackening,” an untitled Adele Lim comedy, “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” “The Expendables 4,” the next installment of the “Saw” horror franchise, and “ The Hunger Games : The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the prequel to the multibillion dollar “Hunger Games” franchise.

Cineplex Pictures is the genre film releasing subsidiary of the Cineplex stock market-listed Cineplex conglomerate that also includes some 170 cinemas. Its recent releases included “The Good House,” “Lamb,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Hotel Artemis” and “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.” In October, it had theatrical rights in Canada for “Prey for the Devil,” a Lionsgate and Gold Circle Entertainment production.

“We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with our partners at Cineplex in this key theatrical market,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide theatrical distribution David Spitz. “With Cineplex’s name recognition, distribution prowess and expertise in the Canadian marketplace, our slate is in great hands in Canada.”

“Cineplex has a longstanding relationship with Lionsgate and we are thrilled to expand the scope of our partnership to include a robust slate of commercially exciting theatrical releases, from action-packed thrillers to family-friendly fare. Our expertise in effectively connecting with moviegoers is grounded in both our rich history of building audiences and deep understanding of what Canadian film lovers are looking for,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory

After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
Variety

Luis Guzmán Forms Mascot Camp Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Luis Guzmán is launching his own production company, Mascot Camp Productions, Variety has learned exclusively. Mascot Camp has already formed a partnership with Rescue Dog Productions, Matthew Dwyer and Michael Hollingsworth, to finance the first two years of productions, consisting of plans to make six feature films and four television series. The company plans to get the ball rolling with the release of two feature films: “Enough,” a feature film about a trans man and his family; and “6 Rounds,” which tells the story of how a gun and the six bullets inside it changed a town forever. Guzmán, John LaBrucherie,...
Variety

‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production

AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform. The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing. The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing list...
Polygon

James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money

Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
Variety

‘BMF’ Cast and Crew Tease Dramatic Season 2: ‘A Lot of Secrets Will Be Revealed’

After more than a year, the Flenory family is back on TV and the cast behind Starz’s “BMF” tease there’s much more in store for fans to find. The theme for the coming season is “elevate,” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told an audience at the Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday night. That elevation seems to have taken shape on and off the screen, as even Jackson seems to have changed his previous tune about Starz. After announcing his departure from the premium cabler last September and signing a new deal with Lusid...
Variety

Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside of Rolling Stone’s Office After Her Snub From Greatest Singers List

A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone’s office to protest her exclusion from the magazine’s viral list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook, around 15 dedicated Celine soldiers road over six hours from Montreal to New York City. “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg,” read one of the several signs carried at the crossroads. Blasting “That’s the Way It Is” from a portable speaker, the group raged at the diva’s omission. Chanting “Justice for Celine,” they lined up outside the offices of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Variety

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will ‘Easily’ Break Even at Box Office and Turn a Profit: ‘I’m Gonna Have to Do the Sequels’

James Cameron said on this week’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will turn the profit it needs to in order get the remainder of his franchise sequels made. The director went viral in November after telling GQ magazine “The Way of Water” was so expensive to make that it would have to “be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” just to “break even.” The sequel has already earned over $1.5 billion worldwide to surpass “Top: Gun Maverick” as the highest-grossing movie of 2022. “It looks like with the momentum that the...
Variety

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Killed by Police SWAT Team in Nashville After Allegedly Holding Family Hostage

UPDATED: A Grammy-winning recording engineer who has worked in the Nashville music scene for 35 years, Mark Capps, was shot and killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said he was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway, as police responded to an incident in which Capps had allegedly held his wife and adult stepdaughter captive at gunpoint. The death sent shock waves through much of the local music community. Capps was part of a family that is well-known in Nashville circles; he was the son of legendary session player, Grand Ole...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Don Cheadle Only Had Two Hours to Decide If He Wanted to Join Marvel and Sign a Six-Movie Contract: ‘I Was at My Kid’s Birthday Party’

Don Cheadle might not be one of the six original Avengers, but he’s been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 12 years and counting. Cheadle debuted as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” taking over for Terrence Howard. In a new retrospective interview with GQ magazine, Cheadle said Marvel gave him only two hours to decide if he wanted to join “Iron Man 2” and sign a six-movie contract with the studio. “I was at my kid’s laser tag birthday party,” Cheadle said. “They called me and said, ‘This is what’s happening and we’re giving...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’

Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
Variety

She Owned It! Lisa Rinna Will Not Be Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

After a grisly season — marred especially by the death of her mother, Lois — Lisa Rinna will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” People magazine broke the news, and Variety has confirmed her exit with Rinna’s publicist. In a statement, Rinna said: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” Rinna joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2014 for its fifth...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy