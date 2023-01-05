ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion

Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?

I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Minnesota’s Most Bizarre Laws: Folklore, Fiction and Fact

My goal is to break as few laws as possible. I don't look good in stripes. The challenge is staying up to speed on Minnesota's laws, regulations and restrictions. Ignorance isn't an excuse. Laws change over time, and it's difficult to weed through a myriad of obcure laws on the books to see what is current, and what "unusual" laws have lapsed.
Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok

This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow

Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?

If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?

There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
Minnesota Makes Top 20 On USA’s Growth States List!

According to a national do-it-yourself moving company, Minnesota has been named the #17 state in the USA for growth in 2022 and Rochester had a hand in it. The report is from U-Haul, and here's what it said about Minnesota,. People arriving in Minnesota in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 9%...
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
You Named The Child What? Iowa’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

A lot of bundles of joy came into the world in Iowa and local hospitals rounded up some of the most common names that parents had for their new kiddos. I think we can agree that modern naming conventions can get really out of hand. There are so many unnecessary y's and consonants and people that try too hard to be unique. The worst offender I've seen on Facebook lately was this gem:
First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
