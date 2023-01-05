Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
tourcounsel.com
Dadeland Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
Opened in the 60s, Dadeland Mall is one of the shopping centers in Miami with the longest tradition and one of the favorites to go shopping in Miami. Located on Kendall Drive, in this mall you will find the Saks Fifth Avenue department stores (inside there are several spaces for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton), JCPenney and Macy's. We also highlight fashion brands such as Free People, Zara and Cotton: On, the sports brands Adidas and Fabletics or the Spanish jewelery Tous. In addition to several major fashion brands like Lucky Brand, Coach, BOSS, and Armani Exchange, there are over 100 other stores for clothing, accessories, and more.
Click10.com
Man asked girl, 11, to ‘spread her legs’ inside Miami Home Depot, police say
MIAMI – A 52-year-old man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after Miami police said he made a lewd request to an 11-year-old girl sitting down inside a Home Depot store in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. According to a police report, the girl was waiting...
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Brightline train
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a Brightline train. The victim was killed Monday night in the area of Northeast 179th Street in Aventura. It remains unknown why that victim was on the tracks. “We don’t know at this point, but it...
Deadly double shooting near Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting near Fort Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff's Office said just before 2:45 a.m. it received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of NW 27th Avenue, which is west of I-95 and north of Sunrise Boulevard. Arriving deputies and fire rescue personnel found the body of a man who had been shot. The sheriff's office said they also found a second person who was injured and they were taken to the hospital.Detectives are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach faces judge
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge. Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman...
WSVN-TV
Sources: Woman arrested in connection to Miami Beach hit-and-runs that injured 2
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to two hit-and-runs along a busy stretch of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach that sent a man and a woman to the hospital, according to law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources confirmed late Friday night that officers took...
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over in westbound lanes on I-95, causes closures
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer that rolled over has caused a traffic block. The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday afternoon. The roadway is now closed. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the tractor trailer laid on its side, blocking...
