Opened in the 60s, Dadeland Mall is one of the shopping centers in Miami with the longest tradition and one of the favorites to go shopping in Miami. Located on Kendall Drive, in this mall you will find the Saks Fifth Avenue department stores (inside there are several spaces for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton), JCPenney and Macy's. We also highlight fashion brands such as Free People, Zara and Cotton: On, the sports brands Adidas and Fabletics or the Spanish jewelery Tous. In addition to several major fashion brands like Lucky Brand, Coach, BOSS, and Armani Exchange, there are over 100 other stores for clothing, accessories, and more.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO