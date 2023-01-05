ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

tourcounsel.com

Dadeland Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

Opened in the 60s, Dadeland Mall is one of the shopping centers in Miami with the longest tradition and one of the favorites to go shopping in Miami. Located on Kendall Drive, in this mall you will find the Saks Fifth Avenue department stores (inside there are several spaces for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton), JCPenney and Macy's. We also highlight fashion brands such as Free People, Zara and Cotton: On, the sports brands Adidas and Fabletics or the Spanish jewelery Tous. In addition to several major fashion brands like Lucky Brand, Coach, BOSS, and Armani Exchange, there are over 100 other stores for clothing, accessories, and more.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed after being struck by Brightline train

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a Brightline train. The victim was killed Monday night in the area of Northeast 179th Street in Aventura. It remains unknown why that victim was on the tracks. “We don’t know at this point, but it...
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly double shooting near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting near Fort Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff's Office said just before 2:45 a.m. it received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of NW 27th Avenue, which is west of I-95 and north of Sunrise Boulevard. Arriving deputies and fire rescue personnel found the body of a man who had been shot. The sheriff's office said they also found a second person who was injured and they were taken to the hospital.Detectives are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL

