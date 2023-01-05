The Michigan Wolverines are off to a hot start in Big Ten play after demolishing Maryland and beating a quality Penn State team by double-digits. The response from the Wolverines since the demeaning loss against Central Michigan has been nothing but what you’d expect from a program that’s usually among the best in the nation. Their toughest test comes this weekend in East Lansing against a Michigan State team that has won five straight.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO