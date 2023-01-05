Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Maize n Brew
Michigan football ranked No. 1 for average home attendance in 2022
According to an article by 247Sports, the Michigan Wolverines ranked first in the nation in average home crowd attendance for the 2022 season. The average attendance for the Big House this season was 110,246. The next closest was Penn State with 107,379. One interesting tidbit from these rankings is that...
Maize n Brew
Players to watch: Michigan vs Michigan State
The Michigan Wolverines are off to a hot start in Big Ten play after demolishing Maryland and beating a quality Penn State team by double-digits. The response from the Wolverines since the demeaning loss against Central Michigan has been nothing but what you’d expect from a program that’s usually among the best in the nation. Their toughest test comes this weekend in East Lansing against a Michigan State team that has won five straight.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s road loss to Michigan State
Almost all that goodwill and momentum the Michigan Wolverines built up over the last week can be flushed down the toilet, as they lost on the road to Michigan State, 59-53, to fall to 3-1 in Big Ten play. The final score was much closer than the game was; while...
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Michigan State Preview: Stakes remain high as rivals reunite
With 85 percent of the conference schedule remaining, it is a little early to be popping champagne, but it is remarkable that the Michigan Wolverines sit atop the Big Ten at 3-0 after their non-conference performance. This team still has a long ways to go, but a fourth-straight Big Ten win would be significant.
Maize n Brew
Michigan overcomes two-goal deficit to beat the USNTDP, 7-6
After a month-long layoff, the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1) finally returned to action Friday night in an exhibition game against the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). Propelled by a five-goal third period, a shorthanded Michigan was able to come back and seize victory, 7-6, at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
Michigan loses first Big Ten game of season in ugly 59-53 loss at MSU
Two steps forward, three steps back. Coming off a pair of solid wins to push their Big Ten record to 3-0, the Michigan Wolverines entered Breslin Center on Saturday looking to break their four-year winless streak in East Lansing. Instead, the Michigan State Spartans took advantage of a sloppy day offensively to win 59-53 — handing Michigan its first loss in Big Ten play this season and leaving the Wolverines with more questions than answers once again.
Maize n Brew
Ranking Michigan’s positions of need in the 2024 recruiting class
Building a college football roster has completely transformed in the age of the transfer portal. Just this offseason, the Michigan Wolverines added seven players to help fill holes in the roster. But most College Football Playoff contending teams still build most of their team from traditional high school recruiting. Heading...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey returns against the USNTDP tonight
The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1) return to action tonight against the U.S. National Team Development Program U-18 team (10-3) for an exhibition contest. The Wolverines have been off for 33 days and will still be without several key players due to participation in the World Juniors. Adam Fantilli, Luke...
Maize n Brew
Warde Manuel comments on Michigan Football NCAA violation allegations
News started to snowball yesterday regarding the Michigan Football program and potential violations. The violations date back to 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, with Michigan potentially facing Level I and Level II violations. On Friday afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel confirmed the program has received draft allegations. “Yesterday, we...
