Bartending school opens in downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Sheena Harrison is shaking up daiquiris and Flint’s downtown business scene at her newly-opened bartending school in Buckham Alley. The Flint native moved her formerly Burton, Mich. based school to its alley storefront just ahead of the Christmas holiday, offering her first training on Dec. 19, 2022.
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in January
Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout January. Below is the schedule for the Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) clinics, and appointments are not needed. Sites’ COVID vaccines are available for individuals aged 6 months or older unless stated otherwise. Michigan State...
Genesee Valley reps say a sprinkler system caused water leak closing multiple businesses
Flint Twp., MI— Genesee Valley Center representatives say a sprinkler system leak has left many of the mall’s businesses closed since the Christmas holiday, and it remains unclear when those merchants will be able to reopen. “Our team has finished drying and dehumidifying the affected spaces and is...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in January
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout January 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
Genesee County Board of Commissioners swears in members, seeks candidates for two vacant seats
Flint, MI—Genesee County commissioners, newly elected and returning, raised their hands in unison to be sworn in as members of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners during the new board’s meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. During the meeting, the board voted to appoint District 3 Commissioner Ellen Ellenburg...
HBCU Forum to be held at the Flint Public Library
Flint, MI—Considering attending one of the country’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)? If so, a local initiative is set to host an informational event at the Flint Public Library on Dec. 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:30pm. The forum-style gathering is open to all middle and high...
Kildee secures federal funds for 15 Mid-Michigan community projects, Flint Registry
WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today applauded the passage of bipartisan legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, to fund the government for fiscal year 2023. The legislation includes all 15 of Congressman Kildee’s Community Project Funding requests, benefitting Genesee, Saginaw and Bay County residents and full funding for the Flint Registry to help people recover from the Flint water crisis.
Flint barbershop chorus spreads holiday harmonies through decades of brotherhood
Flint, MI—Dave Flattley held his newborn daughter in his arms as a barbershop quartet, adorned in peppermint-striped suits and white straw bowler hats, took to the field at Toledo’s old Ned Skeldon Stadium to sing the national anthem ahead of a Mud Hens game on Labor Day weekend in 1992.
GLWA commits $1.5 million to support income-based water bill assistance program in Flint
Flint, MI—The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors recently approved more than $1.5 million in additional program funding for Flint, helping bolster a new income-based water bill assistance plan to better meet residents’ needs. The funding comes by way of the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP),...
Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling
Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
GHS is requesting mini-grant applications from local nonprofits
Genesee County, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) has released an opportunity for non-profit entities to submit proposals for the 2023 Mini Grant Program. This program is for non-profits seeking grant funding for services and programs intended to address at least one of the Mental Health Millage Focus Areas. “We must...
Meet the new executive director of Flint River Watershed Coalition
Flint, MI—Jennifer Raymond spends much of her free time outdoors—mostly in a kayak. “Getting on the river means I have to put the technology down and I have to be present,” Raymond said. “That brings me an immense amount of peace. Beyond that, I just really enjoy seeing the scenery flow by.”
Year’s last Flint City Council meeting full of postponements leading into 2023
Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.
County prosecutor recommends ‘additional training,’ not criminal charge, over false name on Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has recommended “additional training” in response to the county’s Board of Canvassers concern over a false name listed in a Nov. 8 election record provided by the City of Flint Clerk’s Office. The false name came to the board’s...
Public viewing for Bryant “BB” Nolden to be held at Berston Field House
Flint, MI—Bryant “BB” Nolden will be laid to rest this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, but not before one last visit to his beloved Berston Field House. The Genesee County commissioner and executive director of Friends of Berston died unexpectedly on Dec. 7, leaving behind a legacy of impact on the Flint community. He was 57.
Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations
Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivers State of the City address
Flint, MI–Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his third State of the City address at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2022. Neeley said that the theme for his address was “from crisis to recovery.”. Since he was sworn in as mayor of Flint for his first term on...
Flint Board of Ed extends PR firm contract amid debate
Flint, MI—Flint Schools Board of Education has extended the contract of its public relations firm, costing the district a total of $57,000, despite apprehension from some board members. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board voted 4-3 to approve a contract extension for Lambert, Edwards and...
Here’s a roundup of Flint’s holiday events
Flint, MI —The holidays are here again, and Flint event organizers are celebrating Christmas and New Years through a series of events over the next two weeks. From live music to Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, movie showings to a New Year’s Eve marathon—if you’re staying in town this holiday, there’s a busy week ahead.
City of Flint urges residents to remove vehicles from streets ahead of winter storm
Flint, MI—The City of Flint is preparing for the coming winter storm and urges residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal. Vehicles parked on public streets may be towed and impounded so that snow and ice removal operations can...
