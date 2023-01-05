ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flint Beat

Bartending school opens in downtown Flint

Flint, MI—Sheena Harrison is shaking up daiquiris and Flint’s downtown business scene at her newly-opened bartending school in Buckham Alley. The Flint native moved her formerly Burton, Mich. based school to its alley storefront just ahead of the Christmas holiday, offering her first training on Dec. 19, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in January

Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout January. Below is the schedule for the Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) clinics, and appointments are not needed. Sites’ COVID vaccines are available for individuals aged 6 months or older unless stated otherwise. Michigan State...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in January

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout January 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

HBCU Forum to be held at the Flint Public Library

Flint, MI—Considering attending one of the country’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)? If so, a local initiative is set to host an informational event at the Flint Public Library on Dec. 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:30pm. The forum-style gathering is open to all middle and high...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Kildee secures federal funds for 15 Mid-Michigan community projects, Flint Registry

WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today applauded the passage of bipartisan legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, to fund the government for fiscal year 2023. The legislation includes all 15 of Congressman Kildee’s Community Project Funding requests, benefitting Genesee, Saginaw and Bay County residents and full funding for the Flint Registry to help people recover from the Flint water crisis.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling

Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Year’s last Flint City Council meeting full of postponements leading into 2023

Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations

Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Board of Ed extends PR firm contract amid debate

Flint, MI—Flint Schools Board of Education has extended the contract of its public relations firm, costing the district a total of $57,000, despite apprehension from some board members. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board voted 4-3 to approve a contract extension for Lambert, Edwards and...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s a roundup of Flint’s holiday events

Flint, MI —The holidays are here again, and Flint event organizers are celebrating Christmas and New Years through a series of events over the next two weeks. From live music to Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, movie showings to a New Year’s Eve marathon—if you’re staying in town this holiday, there’s a busy week ahead.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

http://flintbeat.com/feed/

 http://flintbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy