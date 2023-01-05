ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

West falls to Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls hockey team lost 2-0 to Winona at home Saturday. The Scarlets will be on the road Tuesday at Fairmont.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A registered offender has a new address in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
MANKATO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
CANNON FALLS, MN
kduz.com

Illegal dumping continues at Mcleod County Recycling sites, changes coming

Illegal dumping problems are persisting at drop off recycling sites in McLeod County. County staff checked the bins on Friday afternoon and found items that are prohibited from being dumped in the bins. Marc Telecky with McLeod County Environmental Services says this kind of dumping has been going on for some time now. Telecky says he will be working with the McLeod County Board of Commissioners soon to ask for changes to the rural collection bins program. He hopes these rule changes will stem the tide of illegal dumping in these recycling bins. A complete list of what is acceptable to dump in these bins is available at the McLeod County Website.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
New Prague Times

Teammates, friends rally around high school junior diagnosed with cancer

One medical issue turned into a second medical issue which might have saved the life of an Elysian teenager. WEM junior Luke Michael, who is now two weeks shy of his 17th birthday, was experiencing some back pain during the early days of October 2022. He didn’t think much of it, figuring it was pain from playing football.
ELYSIAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN

