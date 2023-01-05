Read full article on original website
KEYC
Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years. “Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re...
KEYC
Blue Earth County’s Veteran Services office expands in Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Veteran Services now offers office hours at the Lake Crystal city hall. The goal of the partnership is to offer easy access to a Veteran Services officer outside the Mankato area. Starting Jan. 10, appointments will be offered the second Tuesday of...
KEYC
West falls to Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls hockey team lost 2-0 to Winona at home Saturday. The Scarlets will be on the road Tuesday at Fairmont.
KEYC
A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
KEYC
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
KEYC
Food Friday brings us to Farmer’s Daughters Kitchen in Blue Earth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today we feature a really neat spot in the city of Blue Earth. Wherever you are, you’ll find it’s worth the drive to check out the Farmer’s Daughters. The Farmer’s Daughters Kitchen is located at 1430 Giant Drive in Blue Earth.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
kduz.com
Illegal dumping continues at Mcleod County Recycling sites, changes coming
Illegal dumping problems are persisting at drop off recycling sites in McLeod County. County staff checked the bins on Friday afternoon and found items that are prohibited from being dumped in the bins. Marc Telecky with McLeod County Environmental Services says this kind of dumping has been going on for some time now. Telecky says he will be working with the McLeod County Board of Commissioners soon to ask for changes to the rural collection bins program. He hopes these rule changes will stem the tide of illegal dumping in these recycling bins. A complete list of what is acceptable to dump in these bins is available at the McLeod County Website.
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas 1/5/23
Sheriff Jesse Thomas discusses preparations for the new year, and for the new Public Safety Center, as well as some public safety issues.
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
New Prague Times
Teammates, friends rally around high school junior diagnosed with cancer
One medical issue turned into a second medical issue which might have saved the life of an Elysian teenager. WEM junior Luke Michael, who is now two weeks shy of his 17th birthday, was experiencing some back pain during the early days of October 2022. He didn’t think much of it, figuring it was pain from playing football.
KARE
Multiple vehicles stuck on Hwy. 62
KARE 11 viewer Lynn Wangen sent this video showing multiple vehicles stuck in the snow on Hwy. 62 where it meets Hwys. 212 and 169 in Edina.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Lakeville Police say missing 34-year-old woman found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police Department said a missing 34-year-old woman has been found safe.
Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W
Video from MnDOT traffic cameras show the moment a driver crashed off the I-494 bridge over I-35W, flipping onto the interstate below. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, with the video showing a driver traveling at a high-rate of speed on eastbound I-494, before starting to brake as traffic slows near the exit for northbound I-35W in Bloomington.
