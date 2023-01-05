ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

14-Year-Old NY Boy Who Went Missing After School Event Found Safe

By Nicole Valinote
Update:

New York State Police announced that a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing after attending a school event has been found safe.

Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was reported missing after he attended an event at the Bloomfield Elementary School, police reported on Thursday, Jan. 5.

In an update, police said John was found safe in the area of Vincent Hill Road in Bristol.

Original report:

New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event.

Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The hamlet of Honeoye is located about 15 miles from Canandaigua.

Police said John is described as being 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about John's whereabouts to call state police at 585-398-4100 or 911.

