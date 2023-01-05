Read full article on original website
Related
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Samsung Galaxy S23 could be a great upgrade — if Samsung makes one big change
A rumor claims that the Galaxy S23 will feature more storage in its base model. It's one improvement Samsung could make that most users would happily embrace.
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED Review: Ultra-Sleek 2-in-1 Convertible
With few shortcomings, the Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED excels as a convertible laptop for work and play, and even includes a stylus.
Digital Trends
The best smartphones at CES 2023
CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
Comments / 0