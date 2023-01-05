Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
CES 2023: How these smart glasses are giving people their vision back
“I’ve never seen anything that impacts the individual and their caregivers around them the way this does. It’s amazing,” eSight’s head of marketing Roland Mattern told me during a video chat at CES 2023 about the company’s latest product, the eSight Go. Contents. What are...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 3-day flash sale: here are the 10 best deals
If you missed out on a lot of the great end-of-year deals from last month, you’re in luck because Best Buy is having an amazing three-day flash sale on everything from tablets to gaming laptops. Of course, there are quite a lot of deals to go through, which is why we’ve collected some of the best deals from Best Buy to cut out all the extra work. So, let’s take a look at what’s available and if you can pick up something new at a great price.
Digital Trends
Ends today: Save $200 on this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV
You’ll rarely get the chance to buy a large QLED 4K TV for less than $1,000, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to purchase the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV for just $900 from Best Buy. The retailer has applied a $200 discount on the TV’s original price of $1,100, but the bargain ends tonight. If you want to take advantage of one of the best QLED TV deals that you can shop today, you’ll have to finalize the transaction as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
Is 8K TV dying? It’s not looking good at CES 2023
CES is not only a great event for checking out all the latest tech — it’s also a barometer. You can tell when a new development is picking up steam as each year more and more players jump on the bandwagon. Conversely, you sometimes can see when a given technology is falling out of favor, as fewer and fewer products and services mention it in their marketing.
Digital Trends
Apple may launch the new Mac Pro at a huge March event
At the end of 2022, Apple passed an unwelcome milestone: It failed to release any new Macs in the fourth quarter for the first time in 22 years. Now, though, there’s some good news about those missing Macs. If you believe LeaksApplePro, Apple may be planning to launch a...
Digital Trends
At CES 2023, it’s not the software that’s killing Android smartwatches
Disappointment is an emotion familiar to anyone with an interest in smartwatches that aren’t made by Apple or Samsung, and that all-too-common sinking feeling brought on by an opportunity missed has been present at CES 2023. It’s not that we didn’t welcome a handful of attractive smartwatches; we seem stuck in time, where the envelope remains steadfastly unpushed. Most frustratingly, it’s not because the tech isn’t out there, waiting for us.
Digital Trends
Here’s everything I learned using the HTC Vive XR Elite at CES 2023
HTC has a new flagship headset, and this time, it’s about more than just VR. Like the Meta Quest Pro, the HTC Vive XR Elite is made to do AR just as well as it does VR. It’s extremely comfortable (mostly) Shortly after the Vive XR Elite was...
Digital Trends
The Pixel 7’s latest problem? Randomly shattering cameras
Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been the subject of many complaints regarding a spontaneously cracking camera glass. Reports circulating on Reddit and Google’s own Pixel support forums over the winter show frustrated customers claiming that their Pixel’s camera lens shatters — seemingly for no discernable reason.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 8 (#568)
Need help solving Wordle #568 for January 8, 2023? Get the Today’s Wordle answer here, but first, try some of our tips on Wordle for strategies and starting words to help you find the solution yourself. If those don’t work, come back for the answer to the Wordle today.
Digital Trends
Save $750 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090
If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch, going with a pre-built is an excellent option, and if you want one of the most highly specced desktops on the market, you’ll have a hard time doing better than the Aurora R14. Not only does it comes with an RTX 3090, but it’s Dell has discounted it down to $3,050 from $3,800, which is a whopping $750 in savings.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive $300 discount
If you need a small and portable device for school or work, the HP Spectre x360 is a great option, with quite a few customizations you can make before purchasing it off HP’s website. Even better, HP has discounted it to $950 from $1,250, so you can grab it as is or use the $300 discount on a couple of useful upgrades.
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Digital Trends
LG Gram Ultraslim vs. MacBook Air M2: battle of the thinnest laptops
Apple’s MacBook Air M2 brought about a complete redesign of the iconic machine, as it lost he wedge and adopted the boxier, simpler design of the newer and larger MacBook Pros. It also slimmed down considerably to 0.44 inches, making it one of the thinnest laptops ever. Contents. LG...
Digital Trends
Get this Keurig coffee maker while it’s $70 off at Best Buy
It’s difficult to find a better way to make your morning easier than by investing in a Keurig coffee maker. Keurig’s K-Select Coffee Maker is one of the best Keurig coffee makers in the lineup, and right now it’s on sale at Best Buy for $70 off, dropping the price from $150 to only $80. If you have yet to give Keurig’s handy coffee makers a try, this is one of many Keurig deals that make it worthwhile to bring one home.
Digital Trends
Oops: TCL says its QD-OLED TV teaser from CES 2023 was an error
Just ahead of CES 2023, Digital Trends reported that TCL was intending to ship its first TV based on QD-OLED technology by the end of the year. This reporting was based on information given to Digital Trends as well as many other media outlets both during a private press briefing and in press materials issued ahead of the show. Now, however, it’s pulling back on those comments. In a phone call, with Editor-at-large, Caleb Denison, a spokesperson said that the details concerning TCL’s QD-OLED plans were issued in error.
Digital Trends
Apple aiming to unveil its mixed-reality headset this spring
Apple’s highly anticipated mixed-reality headset could be unveiled just ahead of the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple’s headset, expected to be called “Reality Pro,” will likely offer virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities so wearers can immerse themselves in a virtual world or have digital data overlaid onto real-world, real-time imagery.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $400 off — No trade-in needed
Novel LED panel technologies have reintroduced folding phones to the world of mobile tech, and it’s no surprise that Samsung — a tech giant that got its start making TVs — has been at the forefront of this revolution. It’s also no surprise that Samsung makes what is arguably the best folding phone money can buy, and for a limited time, you can score it at a discount: The excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale right now for $400 off with no strings attached and no trade-in required.
Digital Trends
This Bowflex exercise bike is $1,000 off in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
It’s a brand new year and that means a new opportunity to jumpstart your fitness, and there’s hardly a better way to do that right from home than with smart home gym equipment. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a 3-day sale that includes excellent additions to your home gym, including the Bowflex VeloCore Bike, which is discounted by a whopping $1,000, bringing the cost down to $800 and saving you more than 50% off its original price of $1,800. This may very well be the best time of year for fitness deals, so be sure to check it out before the sale wraps up.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)
The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
Digital Trends
Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards
Let there be no doubt: CES isn’t just alive in 2023; it’s thriving. Take one glance at the taxi gridlock outside the Las Vegas Convention Center and it’s evident that two quiet COVID years didn’t kill the world’s desire for an overcrowded in-person tech extravaganza — they just built up a ravenous demand.
