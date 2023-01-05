The Voice Behind Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Was Only 18 When She Landed the Job: ‘My Goal Was Never to Be a Famous Actor'

Read full article on original website
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Netflix users ‘devastated’ as fan favourite series Inside Job is cancelled despite cliffhanger ending
Netflix has swung the axe on yet another show that ended on a cliffhanger.In recent months, the streaming service has prematurely called time on several cult titles, which has led to frustration from users.These cancellations include 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. On Monday (9 January), Shion Takeuchi announced on Twitter that her series, the adult animation Inside Job, would not be returning for a second season.Inside Job follows anti-social genius Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) and her dysfunctional team, who work to hide the world's conspiracies.After receiving acclaim, it released its...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Billy Idol Ready to Rock the Walk of Fame. Here's How to Watch His Star Ceremony
It's a nice day for a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Punk pioneer Billy Idol will be joined by rocker Henry Rollins and artist Shepard Fairey Friday when his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in unveiled in a ceremony that was scheduled for Thursday, but delayed due to rain. After a soaking winter storm moved through Southern California Thursday, clear skies are in the forecast for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elvis a Spy? Sony Releases New Poster for ‘Agent Elvis'
When Elvis Presley infamously met with U.S. President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1970, perhaps they had more serious things to talk about than people thought?. Sony Pictures Animation released new cover art for its upcoming Netflix adult animation series, "Agent Elvis." The poster was shared on Twitter,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avatar 2' Soars Past ‘Top Gun' With $1.5 Billion to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, and It's Already the 10th Biggest Movie Ever
Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" easily took on "Jurassic World", "Minions" and a trio of films from Marvel. But in the end it was no match for James Cameron. "Avatar: The Way of Water" has surpassed "Maverick's" box office haul in just its first three weeks in theaters, raking in an astonishing $1.51 billion worldwide since Dec. 16 according to Box Office Mojo data.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite $1B in Ticket Sales, Indigenous Critics Say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Is ‘Horrible'—Here's Why
Last week, Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2022. But Indigenous people's recent calls for a boycott have stopped some people from tuning in. A tweet with over 40,000 likes called on viewers to not support the "horrible and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show
“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Vince McMahon Is Back at WWE to Ensure a Smooth Sale Process. Here's Who Might Want to Buy It
Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board Friday to begin a potential sale process for his company. WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale, sources say. Legacy media, streaming giants and entertainment holding companies could all end up submitting bids to buy WWE. A deal would likely happen before...
