New Orleans, LA

Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones gathered on Thursday (Jan. 5) to lay his body to rest.

At 11 a.m., funeral services began at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in the 3800 block of Canal Street. After the service, a traditional New Orleans first line traveled from the funeral home to Holt Cemetery on City Park Avenue, followed by a second line back to the funeral home.

We’re told donations for the Covenant House of New Orleans in Montrell’s name are being accepted in lieu of flowers. Watch the full funeral service on our Youtube channel.

Life

According to an obituary, Montrell was born and raised in New Orleans and had moved to Woodland Hills, Calif. to pursue a career in comedy. As he progressed as a comedian, Montrell grew popular on Tiktok, known for his witty humor surrounding New Orleans culture, including his running bits “New Orleans Hood History” and “Let Me Stress You Out.”

A member of the Screen Actors Guild, Montrell landed roles in films like Greed (2012) and Into the Park (2022). He was an avid fan of his New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, spending any free time he could cheering on his home team.

“Brandon was a kind, thoughtful person who made you feel like you were his best friend. He will be greatly missed,” a tribute read.

Death and Investigation

Around 4 p.m. on December 23, the New Orleans Police Department was called to the Rouses Supermarket on Baronne Street in the city’s Warehouse District. When they arrived, officers found Montrell suffering from several gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Montrell could have been caught in the middle of a gunfight when he was shot and killed. Multiple persons of interest have been identified in the case in hopes that someone saw something that could help police catch those responsible.

Police have also released security camera images of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting. So far, the suspects have not been identified.

