New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio.

Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day, and a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. with a chance of winning free Sheetz for a year.

In honor of the new location, Sheetz is donating $2,500 to both the Special Olympics of Ohio and Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sheetz is asking customers who attend the grand opening on Tuesday to donate a non-perishable food item to Mid-Ohio. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz thermal bag while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Pennsylvania-based chain currently operates more than 670 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Sheetz announced its expansion into central Ohio in 2019, with the first location open at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware in April 2021 and thirteen additional locations open in the following months. Sheetz said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.

Last month, competitive convenience store and gas station chain Wawa announces its expansion into three Midwest states. Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for the number of stores by state to be announced this year.

