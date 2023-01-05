ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3vtk_0k4YlNUg00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio.

Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day, and a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. with a chance of winning free Sheetz for a year.

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

In honor of the new location, Sheetz is donating $2,500 to both the Special Olympics of Ohio and Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sheetz is asking customers who attend the grand opening on Tuesday to donate a non-perishable food item to Mid-Ohio. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz thermal bag while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Pennsylvania-based chain currently operates more than 670 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Sheetz announced its expansion into central Ohio in 2019, with the first location open at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware in April 2021 and thirteen additional locations open in the following months. Sheetz said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

Last month, competitive convenience store and gas station chain Wawa announces its expansion into three Midwest states. Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for the number of stores by state to be announced this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio elections will change in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Friday that alters Ohio electoral processes and procedures — and from a changed early voting schedule to mandated photo ID at the polls, voters may notice differences the next time they cast a ballot.  House Bill 458, which passed both Ohio General Assembly chambers […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Tumultuous week on Capitol Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “My vote does not get Kevin McCarthy the speakership,” said Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. “I am a no on Kevin.” Meanwhile, the other side of the aisle was in disbelief. “He’s had all of this time to prepare,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “He can’t deliver. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Young scores 30 as Maryland tops No. 24 Ohio State 80-73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run on its way to an 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday. The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices doubled up from last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness

NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XdiGxl. NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XdiGxl. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer’s …. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials. FOR...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Hilltop shooting

One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer’s …. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WTQEHb. DeWine bans TikTok, other...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to file a claim for pothole damage in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are many staples to Ohio winters: skiing, sledding, and potholes. But if a particularly nasty pothole damages your vehicle, you may be able to recover some of the repair costs from the city, county, or state. It all depends on the road. When the city pays The city of Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

New Ohio laws in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here is a look at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 3 Ohio State avoids upset scare, downs Illinois 87-81

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a game-high 31 points as No. 3 Ohio State erased a halftime deficit and avoided an upset with an 87-81 over Illinois Sunday. Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, a 13-0 run in the third quarter helped the Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vNYoPh. Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vNYoPh. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer’s …. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WTQEHb.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. Saturday evening forecast 01-07-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ipIHuE. Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion after …. Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering Sunday after being shot in Franklinton. Columbus police said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:14 p.m. on the 700 block of Canonby Place. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling …. Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility. Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman …. A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. Suspect...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy