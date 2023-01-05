ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spreading across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
Spinx donates over 2,000 meals to local nonprofits in 2022

FAVOR – 101 meals. “We are sincerely grateful to our community partners for their continued support over the last 50 years,” said The Spinx Company Founder and Chairman Stewart Spinks. “Without these organizations, the Upstate would not be the place it is today. We celebrated a big anniversary this past year and it just made sense to share the celebration with our neighbors and partners.”
Kroc Greenville to host grand re-opening of renovated fitness center

The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a grand re-opening of its renovated fitness center on Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The facility at 424 Westfield St. in Greenville features new equipment by brands such as:. HOIST. LifeFitness. Precor. Stages. Kroc Greenville’s...
NAI Earle Furman, NAI Columbia announce merger

Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman of Greenville and NAI Columbia have officially merged, the brokerages announced Jan. 5. The merger was the final step in a four-year process between the firms. Following the merger, NAI Columbia will still operate under the same name while Jon Good of NAI...
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal

a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
Reedy River kayakers

A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
Husband wakes wife to show her big win on SC lottery ticket. ‘She didn’t believe me’

A Greenville, South Carolina, man’s early-morning lottery ticket purchase paid off with a win his wife couldn’t believe. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a Jan. 6 news release that he got up early to go to the grocery store and cash in a smaller winning ticket at Harry’s Quick Stop convenience store across the street. He decided to buy another ticket, and this one won big.
Upstate city named a best place to raise a family

Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
