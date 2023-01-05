Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spreading across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx donates over 2,000 meals to local nonprofits in 2022
FAVOR – 101 meals. “We are sincerely grateful to our community partners for their continued support over the last 50 years,” said The Spinx Company Founder and Chairman Stewart Spinks. “Without these organizations, the Upstate would not be the place it is today. We celebrated a big anniversary this past year and it just made sense to share the celebration with our neighbors and partners.”
Trey Gowdy's Wife, Terri, is the Perfect Blend of Beauty and Brains
They say behind every great man is an even better woman – and that absolutely proves to be the case when it comes to journalist and former prosecutor and politician Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy. Learn more about Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy, and their kids, Abigail and Watson, here!
greenvillejournal.com
Kroc Greenville to host grand re-opening of renovated fitness center
The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a grand re-opening of its renovated fitness center on Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The facility at 424 Westfield St. in Greenville features new equipment by brands such as:. HOIST. LifeFitness. Precor. Stages. Kroc Greenville’s...
greenvillejournal.com
NAI Earle Furman, NAI Columbia announce merger
Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman of Greenville and NAI Columbia have officially merged, the brokerages announced Jan. 5. The merger was the final step in a four-year process between the firms. Following the merger, NAI Columbia will still operate under the same name while Jon Good of NAI...
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
FOX Carolina
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
Centre Daily
Husband wakes wife to show her big win on SC lottery ticket. ‘She didn’t believe me’
A Greenville, South Carolina, man’s early-morning lottery ticket purchase paid off with a win his wife couldn’t believe. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a Jan. 6 news release that he got up early to go to the grocery store and cash in a smaller winning ticket at Harry’s Quick Stop convenience store across the street. He decided to buy another ticket, and this one won big.
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Upstate city named a best place to raise a family
Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
FOX Carolina
Greenville listed in top 10 real estate markets
Why more adults age 26 to 41 are living with their parents. Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
Greenville board reviews proposals for new residential buildings, hotel
Greenville’s Design Review Board discussed proposals for three new developments at a meeting Thursday night.
Clemson player talks future, thanks Tiger Family
It is that time of year where players leaving give thanks to those that have played important roles in turning their development. Senior Jordan McFadden thanks the Clemson coaches, teammates and fans for (...)
