The Voice Behind Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Was Only 18 When She Landed the Job: ‘My Goal Was Never to Be a Famous Actor'

Netflix has swung the axe on yet another show that ended on a cliffhanger.In recent months, the streaming service has prematurely called time on several cult titles, which has led to frustration from users.These cancellations include 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. On Monday (9 January), Shion Takeuchi announced on Twitter that her series, the adult animation Inside Job, would not be returning for a second season.Inside Job follows anti-social genius Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) and her dysfunctional team, who work to hide the world's conspiracies.After receiving acclaim, it released its...

26 MINUTES AGO