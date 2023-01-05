The Voice Behind Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Was Only 18 When She Landed the Job: ‘My Goal Was Never to Be a Famous Actor'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Netflix users ‘devastated’ as fan favourite series Inside Job is cancelled despite cliffhanger ending
Netflix has swung the axe on yet another show that ended on a cliffhanger.In recent months, the streaming service has prematurely called time on several cult titles, which has led to frustration from users.These cancellations include 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. On Monday (9 January), Shion Takeuchi announced on Twitter that her series, the adult animation Inside Job, would not be returning for a second season.Inside Job follows anti-social genius Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) and her dysfunctional team, who work to hide the world's conspiracies.After receiving acclaim, it released its...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
NBC Connecticut
‘Avatar 2' Soars Past ‘Top Gun' With $1.5 Billion to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, and It's Already the 10th Biggest Movie Ever
Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" easily took on "Jurassic World", "Minions" and a trio of films from Marvel. But in the end it was no match for James Cameron. "Avatar: The Way of Water" has surpassed "Maverick's" box office haul in just its first three weeks in theaters, raking in an astonishing $1.51 billion worldwide since Dec. 16 according to Box Office Mojo data.
