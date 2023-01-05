Read full article on original website
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Real Madrid & Kylian Mbappe hit back at French Football Federation over Zinedine Zidane 'disrespect'
Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe jump to the defence of Zinedine Zidane after a bizarre rant from FFF president Noel Le Graet.
Karim Benzema moves level with Real Madrid legend in La Liga scoring charts
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema equalled Alfredo Di Stefano's record of 227 La Liga goals against Villarreal
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Atletico Madrid's La Liga meeting with Barcelona, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Ousmane Dembele gives definitive response to PSG interest
Ousmane Dembele has spoken out amid reported interest from PSG.
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
The status of Graham Potter's relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Details have emerged on the relationship between Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following recent snubs.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Villarreal vs Real Madrid in La Liga, with TV and live stream details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Virgil van Dijk opens up on 'honest' transfer talks with Cody Gakpo
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has again played down his role in the club's recruitment of Cody Gakpo, insisting he simply gave his Netherlands teammate an 'honest opinion' of the Reds.
Why Sofyan Amrabat has been benched by Fiorentina despite World Cup heroics
Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has explained why World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat has scarcely played since returning from Morocco duty.
How many Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss with hamstring injury
How many and which Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss because of a hamstring injury?
Jurgen Klopp drops Cody Gakpo hint ahead of potential Liverpool debut
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Cody Gakpo's fitness ahead of potential Liverpool debut against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham assistant provides surprising update on future
Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini has admitted that he and Antonio Conte are 'confident' that they will stay at the club for 'a long time'.
David Datro Fofana's boyhood club tried to block Chelsea transfer
The boyhood club of new Chelsea signing David Datro Fofana attempted to block his recent transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after FA Cup howler in Wolves draw
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after his mistake in the FA Cup draw with Wolves.
Pep Guardiola responds to Chelsea fans' chants about Kalvin Phillips' weight
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Kalvin Phillips is nearing full fitness again having previously claimed that the midfielder was 'overweight'.
