No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to fallen deputy
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation
An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.
Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
Stepfather sentenced to 7 years after deadly grad party drive-by shooting
STILLWATER, Minn — In Washington County on Friday, it was not your typical sentencing hearing. The courtroom was packed with supporters of the defendant — a stepfather whose actions led to his 14-year-old getting killed at a Woodbury graduation party last year. "This is not the typical drive-by...
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured. Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert
A police incident prompted a safety alert at the University of Minnesota campus Friday afternoon. While the details are vague, the U of M alert at 3:50 p.m. stated two St. Paul "shooting suspects" were on foot near Dinkytown at 3:08 p.m. The alert stated the suspects were being pursued...
Charges: Woman, 23, fatally stabbed husband at St. Louis Park apartment
A 23-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her husband inside their St. Louis Park apartment this week, according to charges filed Friday. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole is charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. Barham died at the hospital...
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
Charges: Man fatally beat girlfriend with toilet paper rack in front of child
A Minneapolis man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he's accused of fatally beating with a toilet paper rack in front of one of her children at her Medina home. A criminal complaint against Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, says police and paramedics were called to the home...
Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
