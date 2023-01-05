ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to fallen deputy

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
CBS Minnesota

Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
KARE 11

Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured. Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
CBS Minnesota

2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.  The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
drydenwire.com

Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary

POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

