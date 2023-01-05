ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case

HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 6, 2023

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
SHELL LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy