No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case
HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 6, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
'LET IT SNOW!' This Week's Great Deals From Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
