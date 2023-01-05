ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

drydenwire.com

5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case

HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jan. 3, 2023

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District

BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests

SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
SIREN, WI
drydenwire.com

The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 6, 2023

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
SHELL LAKE, WI
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

CAMBRIDGE, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.  The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County

ISANTI COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin

LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
LUCK, WI
CBS Minnesota

Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
wcmpradio.com

Dragons Defeat Tigers in a Conference Shootout

Pine City hosted Rush City on Thursday evening. The Dragons jumped out ahead early, but that didn't last long as the Tigers starting to find their groove offensively. Rush City would manage to hold onto the lead throughout much of the first half. Their defense stepped up and didn't allow a shot to be taken without a defender or two being in the face of a Dragon. On offense it was great passing that helped the Tigers sustain their lead as well as unselfish play from everyone who touched the court. With about 6 minutes left in the first half the Dragons finally closed in on the Tiger lead and took it over. They managed to switch things up on the fly and forced their offense into a rhythm. Once the offense got going the defense followed suit and began to close down the passing Rush City was using so well. But even with that both teams were still playing extremely well on both sides of the ball. But it was the Dragons who would go into halftime with a 37-34 lead.
PINE CITY, MN

