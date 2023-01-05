Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case
HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jan. 3, 2023
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District
BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
drydenwire.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests
SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
drydenwire.com
The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 6, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff
A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff. The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution." The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed...
willmarradio.com
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
WEAU-TV 13
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge
Two young adults have died following a snowmobile crash near Cambridge in the early morning hours of the new year. The driver of the snowmobile, 21-year-old Hunter Melander, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. The passenger, 21-year-old Faith Nelson, was taken to Mercy...
Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
drydenwire.com
'LET IT SNOW!' This Week's Great Deals From Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
wcmpradio.com
Dragons Defeat Tigers in a Conference Shootout
Pine City hosted Rush City on Thursday evening. The Dragons jumped out ahead early, but that didn't last long as the Tigers starting to find their groove offensively. Rush City would manage to hold onto the lead throughout much of the first half. Their defense stepped up and didn't allow a shot to be taken without a defender or two being in the face of a Dragon. On offense it was great passing that helped the Tigers sustain their lead as well as unselfish play from everyone who touched the court. With about 6 minutes left in the first half the Dragons finally closed in on the Tiger lead and took it over. They managed to switch things up on the fly and forced their offense into a rhythm. Once the offense got going the defense followed suit and began to close down the passing Rush City was using so well. But even with that both teams were still playing extremely well on both sides of the ball. But it was the Dragons who would go into halftime with a 37-34 lead.
