Pine City hosted Rush City on Thursday evening. The Dragons jumped out ahead early, but that didn't last long as the Tigers starting to find their groove offensively. Rush City would manage to hold onto the lead throughout much of the first half. Their defense stepped up and didn't allow a shot to be taken without a defender or two being in the face of a Dragon. On offense it was great passing that helped the Tigers sustain their lead as well as unselfish play from everyone who touched the court. With about 6 minutes left in the first half the Dragons finally closed in on the Tiger lead and took it over. They managed to switch things up on the fly and forced their offense into a rhythm. Once the offense got going the defense followed suit and began to close down the passing Rush City was using so well. But even with that both teams were still playing extremely well on both sides of the ball. But it was the Dragons who would go into halftime with a 37-34 lead.

PINE CITY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO