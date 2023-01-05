Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
BPD in the Community: Hockey Skills Sessions at the Porazzo Skating Rink in East Boston Continue Thanks to the Dedication of A-7 Community Service Officers
BPD in the Community: Officers assigned to the District A-7 (East Boston) Community Service Office are continuing their on-ice hockey drill program at the Porrazzo Skating Rink located at 199 Coleridge Street in East Boston. Sessions began on December 15, 2022, and are tentatively scheduled to run through April 6, 2023.
bpdnews.com
BPD in the Community: Youth Skills Clinic Held on the Ice of the TD Bank North Garden on New Year’s Day
To help usher in the New Year, BPD officers assigned to Districts B-2 (Roxbury) and C-11 (Dorchester) took to the ice on January 1, 2023, at the TD Bank North Garden as part of a youth skills clinic for young and aspiring hockey players. The event was made possible in collaboration with the SCORE Boston Program, Hockey East and the Boston Bruins Foundation.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Jahmari Norwood
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 13-year-old Jahmari Norwood. He was reported missing at about 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023 and was last seen at about 3:00 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Jahmari is described as a light skinned black male about 5'4 with a skinny build.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Armed Robbery in Roxbury
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to an Armed Robbery incident that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:40 PM, at 80 Marcella Street Market (80 Marcella Street, Roxbury) The suspect left the scene on foot, possibly towards Highland Street. Anyone with information regarding...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Subsequent Fraudulent Credit Card Usage
BPD Community Alert: Detectives are looking to identify the above pictured individuals in relation to recent credit card fraud incidents following a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that occurred on Sunday October 30, 2022, in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following the initial incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Jamaica Plain
At about 2:20 AM, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite firearm arrest of Randy Pizzaro, 31, of Central Falls, RI, in the area of 962 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. As a part of an ongoing investigation, officers made contact with the...
bpdnews.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester
At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
