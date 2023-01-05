Read full article on original website
247Sports
Providence lands top-100 Mulready in 2024
Kayvaun Mulready, No. 76 in the Top247 in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to Providence on Sunday. He was also considering Maryland, Marquette, and Connecticut among his final four schools, but had previously picked up early offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Penn State, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Washington, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Boston College among others.
St. John’s nipped by Providence as losing streak hits five
St. John’s turned in one of its best performances of the season and it still wasn’t enough. The Red Storm were beaten 83-80 at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday to push their losing streak to five games. “I thought our energy level was different,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought the mindset was different with guys trusting one another and executing what we talked about. They had to make plays. I think the biggest thing was our execution on defense. That kept us in the in the game and gave us a chance.” Joel Soriano paced St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with...
Providence, on 8-game win streak, hosts struggling St. John’s
A quarter of the way through the Big East schedule, things could not be going much better for Providence —
Undefeated “Boo Boo” Andrade to return in 168-pound division
(WPRI) – Providence’s own Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade is making his debut at 168 pounds Saturday night in Washington D.C against Demond Nicholson. The fight is on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia lightweight world championship. Andrade is undefeated at 31-0 with 19 knockouts.
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 6, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Rhode Island Showmen, it's a man's world, and McCarthyism. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
GoLocalProv
7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks
It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
whatsupnewp.com
Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett
With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
Uprise RI
White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers
“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
