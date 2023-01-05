ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Providence lands top-100 Mulready in 2024

Kayvaun Mulready, No. 76 in the Top247 in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to Providence on Sunday. He was also considering Maryland, Marquette, and Connecticut among his final four schools, but had previously picked up early offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Penn State, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Washington, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Boston College among others.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New York Post

St. John’s nipped by Providence as losing streak hits five

St. John’s turned in one of its best performances of the season and it still wasn’t enough. The Red Storm were beaten 83-80 at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday to push their losing streak to five games. “I thought our energy level was different,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought the mindset was different with guys trusting one another and executing what we talked about. They had to make plays. I think the biggest thing was our execution on defense. That kept us in the in the game and gave us a chance.” Joel Soriano paced St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 6, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Rhode Island Showmen, it's a man's world, and McCarthyism. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks

It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett

With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Three injured in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers

“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy