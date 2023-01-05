Ranking South Carolina's eight wins in 2022

Shane Beamer hugs Brad Johnson after defeating Clemson on Nov. 26, 2022 (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

South Carolina’s season came to an end after losing in the Gator Bowl versus Notre Dame. While disappointing, it was a great year for the Gamecocks, winners of eight games.

With a busy offseason ahead, it’s time to look back at each of the team’s wins from worst to best.

No. 8: South Carolina defeats Charlotte 56-20 on Sept. 24

It was a close game to start, but Marshawn Lloyd eventually took matters into his own hands. The 5-foot-9, 212 pound running back scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to propel the Gamecock offense.

Coming into the game, Lloyd only had rushed for 75 yards with 2.8 yards per carry. But something changed as he ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He even made a SportsCenter Top 10 worthy play, hurdling a Charlotte defender en route to his first touchdown of the game.

Marshawn Lloyd (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

In his only action of the season, Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker caught one pass, a 52-yard touchdown thrown by Luke Doty to cap off a big night.

South Carolina’s offense totaled 545 yards to win in convincing fashion.

No. 7: South Carolina defeats Georgia State 35-14 on Sept. 3

The first game of a new season is always special. In South Carolina’s case, it was an important night. Not only was it the first time the Gamecocks had played since the Duke’s Mayo Bowl win, but it also was the debut of some new faces.

After months of building anticipation, Spencer Rattler made his first start under center. It wasn’t the big outing some had hoped for, as he threw for 227 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Despite that, the Gamecocks managed to pull away late to beat Georgia State, thanks to some classic Beamer ball.

Special teams scored two touchdowns in the second half from a pair of blocked punts.

In the third quarter, Rashad Amos got his hands on a Georgia State punt and DQ Smith scooped the ball up for a 26-yard score. Later in the game, Trae Kenion blocked a punt and Ahmarean Brown scooped and scored from 10 yards out.

Peyton Mangrum and DQ Smith (Photo by Katie Dugan)

Marcellas Dial intercepted Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

No. 6: South Carolina defeats SC State 50-10 on Sept. 29

As Hurricane Ian made its way up the east coast, South Carolina’s matchup with SC State was moved up to a chilly Thursday night.

Williams-Brice Stadium (Photo by Katie Dugan)

Even with less time to prepare, the Gamecocks still took care of business. It was a slow start, though. Rattler was picked off on the second play of the game and threw another interception in the second quarter.

As the game progressed, so did Rattler’s play. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

While SC State fought valiantly, the Gamecocks were too much to handle. The offense scored seven touchdowns, five in the run game.

The defense also did its part, coming away with three interceptions.

No. 5: South Carolina defeats Vanderbilt 38-27 on Nov. 5

For most of the season, some of the Gamecocks’ top players hadn’t made a big impact. That changed when they took on Vanderbilt.

One week prior, Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield faced criticism for underutilizing Jaheim Bell in the offense. So they started to get him more involved. He led the team with 16 carries for 56 rushing yards while hauling in three passes for 27 yards.

Dakereon Joyner, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP, found himself getting in on the fun as well. Midway through the first quarter, he took a handoff, something he hadn’t done much lately. But with the ball in his hands, he rolled to the right, avoiding pressure and trying to find an open target. In a last-ditch effort, he threw the ball to Juice Wells, who scampered to the endzone for a 68-yard touchdown.

Dakereon Joyner (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

Similarly to Joyner, Josh Vann wasn’t overly happy with his lack of usage. And how could you blame him? The fifth-year wideout was South Carolina’s most efficient player in 2021, with 679 yards and five touchdowns.

Vann caught three passes for 32 yards and his first touchdown of the year against the Commodores. It came in a big spot as well. As the first half was winding down, he leaped higher than the defender covering him for the 19-yard score.

In total, South Carolina saw 13 different players touch the ball against the Commodores. It was a progression for a team trying to make the most of the talent in the locker room.

With the close win, the Gamecocks reached bowl eligibility for the second straight year under Beamer.

No. 4: South Carolina defeats No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Oct. 8

Remember when Mark Stoops criticized Beamer for wearing “stupid sunglasses” and a backward hat coming into SEC Media Days? Talk became cheap after the Gamecocks went into Lexington and took down the No. 13 Wildcats.

Zacch Pickens rocks a pair of sunglasses after the Gamecocks took down No. 13 Kentucky. (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

South Carolina took advantage of an absent Will Levis in Kentucky’s offense. Levis was injured, so backup Kaiya Sheron stepped in as the starting quarterback.

Chaos ensued on the first play of the game. South Carolina’s defense broke up a pitch attempt and Tonka Hemingway returned the ball to the one-yard line, setting up a Lloyd touchdown a play later.

With no in-game experience, Sheron struggled and was sacked six times by the Gamecock defense.

It only got worse from there. After Kentucky lost the ball on its first drive, it had a punt blocked by South Carolina’s King-Demenian Ford. As the first quarter closed out, the Wildcats got into Gamecock territory but missed a 45-yard field goal that hit the left upright.

The Gamecocks took advantage of those mistakes and rolled to a 10-point victory. After the game, Beamer celebrated in the locker room, wearing the sunglasses and backward hat while dancing to Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On.” It was the first win over a ranked opponent in the Beamer era.

No. 3: South Carolina defeats Texas A&M 30-24 on Oct. 22

South Carolina had never beaten Texas A&M, losing every previous matchup since 2014. Some records are meant to be broken, though.

Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to set the tone right away. Just as mistakes hurt Kentucky, they riddled the Aggies too.

Xavier Legette (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

Less than two minutes after Legette’s kick return, Darius Rush picked off Haynes King and returned the ball into the red zone. King had another miscue on the following drive, when the Aggies center snapped the ball early and bounced off his hands. Hemingway picked it up and returned it 17 yards. His play set up a five-yard touchdown run by Christian Beal-Smith.

Texas A&M eventually picked up the slack in the second half. It cut the deficit to three before Lloyd pummeled into the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies answered back with a field goal to give themselves a chance with a few seconds to go. After successfully recovering an onside kick, backup quarterback Connor Weigman fired up two failed Hail Mary attempts and the Gamecocks won.

No. 2: South Carolina defeats No. 8 Clemson 31-30 on Nov. 26

When playing in Death Valley, mistakes must be limited or the Clemson Tigers will take advantage. They had won their past 40 home games.

In a back-and-forth affair, South Carolina played some of its best football to put the Tigers on the brink of defeat. After falling behind 14-0, the Gamecocks started answering every opposing touchdown with one of their own.

Trailing 30-21 in the third quarter, Juice Wells caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Rattler to cut the deficit to three. Wells finished with nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

The score remained the same moving into the fourth quarter until Mitch Jeter knocked a 35-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Gamecocks their first lead.

Holding onto the lead was a challenge, though. Dial intercepted a DJ Uiagalelei pass but South Carolina couldn’t do anything with it on the next drive.

Clemson would continue to force the Gamecocks to punt the ball away in the fourth quarter. As Kai Kroeger’s last punt was caught by Tigers’ returner Antonio Williams, Nate Adkins punched the ball out from behind him. Nick Emmanwori recovered the loose ball, setting up a game-icing drive.

South Carolina celebrates after recovering a late fumble against Clemson. The Gamecocks went onto win 31-30. (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

South Carolina did the impossible, beating Clemson for the first time since 2013 and ending its home winning streak.

No. 1: South Carolina defeats No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Nov. 19

Not many people gave the Gamecocks a chance to beat Tennessee. And how could you blame them? The Volunteers owned the top offense in the country and were coming off a 66-point performance versus Missouri.

South Carolina made an impact early, putting together a nine-play, 75-yard drive topped with a touchdown pass to Bell.

Tennessee fired back with a touchdown of its own on the next drive. But so did the Gamecocks after that. They scored on every drive in the first half, leading by 18 at halftime.

Both offenses slowed down in the third quarter, but South Carolina’s defense made up for it. It held the Volunteers to one score in the quarter, remaining in front heading into the final 15 minutes.

All of the momentum shifted when Hendon Hooker fumbled in Tennessee territory and Jordan Burch recovered the ball at the 17-yard line.

The Gamecocks would score after the turnover on a Rattler pass to Bell for a two-yard touchdown. Joyner and Jalen Brooks followed with touchdown catches of their own to give South Carolina 63 points.

Rattler had the best game of the year, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns.

Pandemonium ensued when the clock struck zero at Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans poured onto the field after South Carolina stunned the Volunteers. It was a night that will live on for years to come.

Fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium after South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38. (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

